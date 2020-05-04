Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

European Markets Trade Lower As Trump Ratchets Up Tariffs Concerns

Monday, 4 May 2020, 8:01 pm
Press Release: Naeem Aslam

European markets are trading lower as investors are worried about the rising tension between China and the US. This increase in tension is taking place at an inappropriate time. The world is suffering from one of the worst and deepest recessions, and the last thing that investors want to see is Trump ratcheting up tensions with China that are likely to have a further adverse impact on their economies.

President Trump blamed China yesterday. He said a Chinese error caused the spread of coronavirus without presenting any evidence. Governments and central banks around the globe have done their best to soften the blow of coronavirus on the global economy through their fiscal and monetary policies. If Trump continues with this stance of blaming China and remains determined to punish Beijing for this—as per his recent narrative— a “Mayday” type of situation could be the likely outcome for the global economy.

On the positive front, investors are likely to keep a close eye on the vaccine development situation. Trump sounded confident about having a vaccine by the end of this year yesterday. In stark contrast, public health officials aren’t confident about a vaccine being available by the end of this year.

Nonetheless, last week, the news of Gilead’s drug to treat COVID-19 patients pushed the markets higher and investors completely ignored dismal US GDP numbers—both stories broke pretty much at the same time. If the possibility of having a vaccine became a reality by the end of this year, it would surely support market optimism. This is because it reduces the chances of a second-coronavirus wave having the same detrimental impact on the global economy as the first one.

In the commodity space, oil prices are under pressure today after enjoying a relief rally during the last few days. Oil prices fell during the Asian trading session and both Brent and Crude prices are down now as well. The WTI West Texas Crude contract is trading at $19 and only a few days are left before the current contract expires. Investors are concerned about the storage issues despite the fact that we have seen some serious voluntary production cut by the US Shale oil producers over the last week. The possibility of an intense sell-off of West Texas Crude remains a possibility.

The safe-haven bet, buying gold, is back in demand and the price of the shining metal is trading higher today. Given the fact that tensions have resurfaced between the US and China, investors are likely to play safe and include gold in their portfolio. Fear of trade war usually pushes investors towards safety bets and gold sits at the top of this ladder. No one wants to see a hostile situation surging but the US officials are on course to play with fire. Trump has also mentioned that the possibility of increasing tariffs on China remains a possibility. Having said this, the upward momentum in gold isn’t really strong as the gains are minuscule.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Naeem Aslam on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 