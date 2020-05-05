Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Realty Boss Calls For ‘foreign Buyer Ban’ Rethink

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 11:31 am
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate

“It’s a mixed bag of market predictions and economic forecasts, but in the end perhaps the pandemic will boost the overall appeal of New Zealand property. With that in mind, the Government needs to consider softening its foreign buyer ban - even temporarily,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Ms Mayne says confusion reigns as to where the real estate market is heading with high profile New Zealanders, industry commentators, and economists all weighing in with opinions which are often contradictory.

“We have some saying it’s going to fall by double digits, while others are saying it should hold up relatively well given record-low interest rates and a continual housing shortage. All while buyers and vendors are wondering whether to act now or wait,” she says.

She says for those selling and looking to buy again they’ll be doing so in the same market, so it won’t make much long-term difference. For first-home buyers, waiting could prove a gamble because house prices might rebound sooner than expected. While many investors, she says, seem keen to stick to their plans helped by healthy rents.

“Some observers were predicting a property crash a month ago. Now with the restrictions lifting and life starting to normalise, more commentators seem a little more positive in their outlook.”

New Zealand’s Century 21 boss is reluctant to crystal ball gaze but says given the likes of share market volatility and painfully low term deposit rates, residential property is increasingly viewed as a safe haven, as is New Zealand.

“New Zealand’s getting headlines all over the world for its overall handling of Covid-19. Many living in the likes of the United Kingdom, United States, and some European countries must be wondering ‘where is a safe place for me to live and invest my life savings?’

“Many Kiwi ex-pats will also return off the back of this. At the same time, our offices are getting plenty of enquiries from overseas investors keen to buy into new-build residential developments, which will only add to already strong domestic housing demand.”

Whether or not the Government should soften its foreign buyer ban, she believes, should now be on the table. The 2018 move, which stopped almost all non-residents from buying existing homes, saw the number of residential properties sold to overseas buyers’ plummet in places like Queenstown which now face a post-pandemic economic crisis.

“The Government has given an assurance that no stone will be left unturned in its determination to mitigate Covid-19’s economic fall-out. As part of that, they should revisit their policy to ban foreign buyers. Opening up New Zealand real estate a little more, even temporarily, would definitely provide a boost to the housing market and country,” she says.

When the Overseas Investment Amendment Bill came into force on 22 October 2018 its impact was swift and significant. Sales to overseas buyers dropped by 81% in the following quarter compared to the same time a year earlier. Ms Mayne says any policy reversal would equally have a quick and demonstrable impact.

She says Century 21 has been busy since some restrictions have lifted, with the company also opening two new franchises in the South Island and South Auckland’s Papatoetoe in recent weeks.

www.century21.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Century 21 Real Estate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 