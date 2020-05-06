Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA And External Reporting Board Release Review Of Key Audit Matters Reporting

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 10:41 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) and External Reporting Board (XRB) have released their second joint review of key audit matters, after audit reporting standards were lifted three years ago.

Key audit matters (KAMs) are issues that, in the auditor’s view, were of most significance to the audit of a company’s financial statements. For example, a company’s valuation of goodwill or its revenue recognition. KAMs are intended to provide transparency and give users of the financial statements a better understanding of how the audit was conducted and complexities that arose.

In December 2016 new standards for auditors were introduced, requiring them to extend the auditor’s report to include KAMs[1].

The FMA and XRB report — Enhanced auditor reporting: A review of the third year of the revised auditor’s report — is a follow-up review of the trends and changes in KAMs reporting in the three years since the new standards were introduced. The review analyses KAMs reported in 2019 audit reports and was conducted prior to COVID-19.

A large sample of audit reports were analysed to determine what changes, if any, have been made since the first joint review released in 2017. Trends by sector were analysed for banking and finance, and insurance, as well as common KAMs reported within other sectors. Investors and analysts were also interviewed to share their views.

FMA Chief Executive Rob Everett said the report is a timely reminder that the reporting of KAMs in the current environment should provide useful insights into how auditors see the impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

“Auditing during COVID-19 will be challenging for auditors but we encourage them to see the crisis as an opportunity to illustrate the value of the new standards. They should look for opportunities to describe the risks in the current environment and how these were addressed with the appropriate audit procedure. The role of an auditor is to provide an independent view on the financial statements so investors will be keenly interested in what auditors see as matters of significance at this time.”

XRB Chief Executive April Mackenzie said the new standards were intended to enhance the communicative value of the auditor’s report. She said this will serve the market well through the COVID-19 reporting season if auditors use the KAM to clearly highlight the key areas of most significance to investors.

“We have been actively monitoring the implementation of the new standards and were pleased to hear investors say that they have found KAMs to be a useful addition. We are encouraging auditors to think about ways they can innovate their reports and make them more informative and accessible to investors, especially during these uncertain times.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 