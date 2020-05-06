Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Human Card launches

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 10:46 am
Press Release: Contentment Agency

Just eight simple questions to move you forward – The Human Card launches.


Pause and take time to ask your team, partner or children a few questions about how they feel and what they need right now.

That’s what a new initiative, called The Human Card, wants New Zealanders to do over the coming weeks and months, as we emerge from one of the most challenging periods in our collective history.

Friends and colleagues Jane Willersdorf and Megan Borrie, of business coaching consultancy B-Collective, developed The Human Card – a series of digital cards that act as conversation starters – in response to the worry, uncertainty and disconnection their clients told them they were experiencing.

The simple questions – in decks of between 8 and 12 cards, co-created with Auckland psychotherapist Jayne Pollock – encourage “genuine, meaningful conversations that help people make little shifts,” Borrie says. Covering questions from “where can our business be most profitable?” to “what do you want our time together to look like?” there are decks for individuals, teams, those in relationships, and there are questions kids can answer too.

Willersdorf says it was important to add families into the mix because the fear and tension that exists for business leaders and teams is also filtering down into relationships and family life. “It’s a really confusing time for so many of us,” she says. “Personally, I’ll be doing Zoom sessions and video meetings with clients, trying to remain calm and maintain some level of professionalism while my kids are in the next room playing cushion wars. Some families are experiencing strain on their relationship, clinginess with their children, arguments, or have kids that aren’t responding well to remote learning. Or, we’re asking children to get on with schoolwork, then five minutes later handing them the iPad because we have a meeting.”

Prototyping the cards became a focus for Willersdorf and Borrie who both felt that, when launched, they could help workplaces and families feeling similar pressure. Accessing the expertise of psychotherapist Pollock was integral, and her clinical experience helped shape each question to draw out responses and encourage conversation. There are also downloadable resources such as action plans and journals to take the conversation further. ”Helping people have conversations and get them talking about the real issues they're facing right now really matters,” says Pollock.

As a starting point, the questions are key, agrees Borrie – deceptively simple, and really effective. “Questions take us forward,” she explains. “They help us to see something we haven’t. And if we’re seeing something we haven’t, then we’re growing. There’s a massive amount of stress on business leaders right now in a multitude of areas – cash, people, progress. And the truth is, none of us is an expert at this and we’re all making it up and learning as we go.”

Willersdorf says using the cards to harness the power of conversation is a straightforward and simple first step any business owner, team leader, or family member can take themselves. “For me, it’s the unsaid that is dangerous - in any situation. These questions aren’t necessarily clever or unique, but they are carefully designed to pull walls down quickly and aim to encourage others to start talking and just say exactly what they’re thinking.

“Our hope is that we’ll gain feedback, iterate and grow the collection of card decks as we go – tackling real issues we are all facing one question at a time.”

To purchase or gift a deck of digital cards for $12, or all five decks for $30, visit
https://b-collective.com/


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Contentment Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 