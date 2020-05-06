Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waterfront Farm With Development Potential Placed On The Market For Sale

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

A boutique waterfront Northland grazing farm with extensive private headland beach access to the Kaipara Harbour has been placed on the market for sale.

The 92.7-hectare farm at Whakapirau some 13-kilometres south-west of Maungaturoto has been previously used for grazing a herd of approximately 200 heifers and rising cattle – leased out at a rate of between $220 - $250 per hectare annually.

The freehold property consists of some 15 rolling paddocks surrounded by small hills. The paddocks are segregated by a mix of post and batten and electric wire fencing. Farm building infrastructure on the harbourside property consists of a two-bedroom block home which has beach access via a formed track.

Now the freehold property at 140 Beatson Road – zoned Rural 1A under the Kaipara District Council Plan - is being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Dargaville, with tenders closing on June 18. Salesperson Catherine Stewart said the farm was comprised of three titles – of 54.7 hectares, 32 hectares, and 5.9 hectares – allowing for subdivision into lifestyle residential blocks, subject to council consents.

“The headland peninsula topography within the block delivers multiple private sandy beach access points – all of which have the additional benefit of featuring low water boat launching spots and safe swimming conditions,” Ms Stewart said.

“The peninsula shape of the farm also means there are minimal neighbours. The tree-fringed headland offers a commanding grandstand view of the Kaipara Harbour.

“Elsewhere on the block there are also several mature native bush groves and potential building platforms – both immediately adjacent to the beaches, and at elevated locations in the surrounding hills - should a new owner look at subdividing the farm.

“Water for stock and irrigation across the block is supplied from dams on the farm. There are troughs in every paddock, and there is the potential to install a pump to the main header tank to gravity feed drinking stations,” Ms Stewart said.

The farm’s pastures were fertilised with 220 kilogrammes of di-ammonium phosphate last year.

