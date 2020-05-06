Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DairyNZ: feed fund appreciated for drought-stricken farmers

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Dairy NZ

DairyNZ says today’s announcement of a $500,000 government fund for drought recovery will be appreciated by farmers in need of feed assistance, but says it highlights the need for long-term solutions.

“This fund increases the options for farmers and having coordinators in the North and South Islands will enable easier access to feed and farm support, which will be appreciated by many farmers,” said Sharon Morrell, DairyNZ general manager – farm performance.

“We encourage dairy farmers who need feed support to access this service, as taking action to set up for winter and the 2020/21 season is crucial right now. However, this year’s drought has affected thousands of farmers and this fund may not extend as far as it is needed.”

DairyNZ believes this year’s drought again highlights the urgent need for greater investment in water storage in key regions where dry conditions often has a big impact on farms.

“Water storage is essential to giving farmers access to water, when and where farmers need it, in times of drought,” said Ms Morrell.

“It’s promising to see the Government starting to move in this direction with water storage schemes recently announced for both Northland and Hawke’s Bay – but what is really needed is a coherent and coordinated National Water Storage Strategy.

“In the face of a changing climate, investing in water storage will help build more resilient rural communities.”


