100pc Recommend Nozomi Networks

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 3:48 pm
Customers Give Nozomi Networks Top Score in Gartner Peer Reviews

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 6, 2020 – Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced it has earned a 4.9 out of 5 star overall ranking from dozens of real-world user who have completed Gartner’s Peer Insight reviews. The 4.9-star ranking is the highest score for OT cybersecurity market vendors who have at least 10 or more reviews. 100 per cent say they would recommend Nozomi Networks to others.

“At Nozomi Networks we are customer-obsessed and clearly our customers see the value. We are very proud to receive such consistently high praise from the customers who rely on us to help secure their critical operations and networks,” said Co-founder and CPO Andrea Carcano. “We are especially pleased to see customer opinions strongly reflecting our commitment to delivering a superior product and customer experience.”

An analysis of Gartner Peer Insight reviews completed over the last 12 months finds customers favor Nozomi Networks for innovation and exceptional product development, ease of deployment, use and maintenance and exceptional customer service and support. Here is a sample of what customers say:

Innovation and Exceptional Product Development

“The main strength of Nozomi is its R&D which has proven to be constantly updated on several occasions to counter external threats and flexibility in implementing the areas of improvement reported.” CISO in the Energy and Utilities Industry

“Once you try Nozomi and its rich feature set you cannot imagine operating without it! Technically it is a far superior product than others I have used.” Security Analyst in the Manufacturing Industry

“Usability, fast and sharp asset recognition, easy to integrate, threat feeds continuously updated.” Manager in the Services Industry

“Dealing with their Engineering resources has been a first-class experience - they are very hands-on, and have been receptive to our many product enhancement requests. Working with Nozomi is definitely a positive partnership." Network Analyst in the Energy and Utilities Industry

Easy to Deploy, Use and Maintenance

“Implementing Nozomi Guardian has been a straight-forward experience. Their product offering is intuitive, easy to configure and cost-effective to deploy.” Network Analyst in the Energy and Utilities Industry

“Nozomi is very easy to use and its information can be integrated easily in a SIEM. Technology I&C Engineer in the Energy and Utilities Industry

“Innovative, easy to implement and even easier to maintain.” Systems Specialist in the Miscellaneous Industry

Exceptional Customer Service and Support

“Nozomi has provided a high level of customer service and expertise throughout our procurement and implementation process. Their sales, engineering, and support teams are excellent and their product is best in class." Sr. Program Manager in the Manufacturing Industry

"We are experiencing Nozomi’s strong customer focus, like the advanced technology and benefit from Nozomi’s ability to build robust coalitions with integration partners for scale-up/ role out programs.” VP Engineering - Process, Standards in the Healthcare Industry

Nozomi during our installation timeline was very responsive and eager to learn about our problems and how they could solve them. We have partnered with Nozomi to catapult visibility on threats and vulnerabilities into our most critical spaces."

Cyber Security Specialist in the Energy and Utilities Industry

Leveraged in market reports and shared with the technology community, Peer Insights is Gartner’s platform for ratings and reviews of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals. Every review is verified before publishing to ensure authentic insights. Customer reviews of Nozomi Networks over the past 12 months span a broad range of industries including energy, utilities, manufacturing, healthcare and financial services. The reviews represent user experiences in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America. 83 per cent of Nozomi Networks’ reviews come from large and/or global organisations with revenues of $50 million or higher.

