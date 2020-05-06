Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Forest Safety Innovators Go Digital - June Webinars Planned

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 6:21 pm
Press Release: Forest Industry Engineering Association

The Forest Industry Engineering Association announced today its biennial forest safety conference will be going ahead in June – in digital form. It's online now at https://forestsafety.events/#Program

“While lockdown conditions have forced enormous restrictions on all of us, we have a large loyal following of safety leaders in forest managers and their contractors. We think they’ll welcome this series”, said FIEA director John Stulen, “as they've been coming together for safety updates since 2013.”

“We’re adapting to this new normal until conferences can return”, said Stulen. “We’ve shifted our speakers and their presentations online. In April our AgriTECH webinar was well-received and highly rated,” he added.

“We’ve taken 12 of our key presenters from our 2 day-conference and they are adapting their message to the shorter webinar format.”

The new way of learning will include online chat rooms to allow for networking too. The topics covered include: 

  • Keynote Session: Recognising Fatigue Factors for Positive Workplace Change 
  • Te Kupenga Mahi and other Cultural Factors: Why They Matter for Improving Safety at Work 
  • Adopting and Adapting the Latest Safety Technologies and Practices for Forestry 
  • New Safety Techniques and Technologies for Log Transport & Logistics

John Stulen says that the safety leaders, who number in the hundreds now in forest companies and their contractors have all been loyal conference delegates since 2013. Our strong links with Canadian and Australian safety leaders also helps bring new ideas safety innovations that work in all 3 countries.”

“Hats off to our sponsors who have been 100 percent supportive of us”, commented Stulen, “They have been hugely supportive of this move and we’re working closely with McFall Fuel, VicForests, SafeTree and WorkSafe New Zealand to bring the experience of our practical subject matter experts togther like this.”

“We’re really quite excited about the webinar style – it allows easy interactions too”, said Stulen. “We’ve confirmed all of our speakers and sponsors scheduled to take part in the physical event. Everyone has been fully behind the move and, as usual, we’re looking forward to a great learning experience using the webinars.”

The digital conference will be held on 16th and 18th June. An international audience is expected.

Registrations are open and online now. See: https://forestsafety.events/#Program

