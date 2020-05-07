Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air NZ inflight blankets to provide warmth to those in need

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 8:52 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand




Air New Zealand is donating more than 8000 inflight blankets, no longer needed for inflight use, to charitable organisations providing a bit of extra warmth and comfort to the more vulnerable in our community this winter.

New Zealand Red Cross, Middlemore Foundation, VisionWest, Foster Hope and Kidz First Community Health Services are among the groups to receive the blankets and distribute them to those in need. The donation has also extended to animals in need with the SPCA also accepting blankets.

Middlemore Foundation, CEO, Sandra Geange says the Air New Zealand blankets will be included in packs distributed as part of the Middlemore Foundation ‘Send Help, Spread Hope’ appeal and will be well received at the maraes, health clinics, participants in the Healthy Homes initiative and Child Protection Services as well as at Middlemore Hospital.

She says in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, those most at risk are those struggling with asthma, bronchitis, influenza and other respiratory illnesses exacerbated by the winter cold and damp living conditions.

“The donation of the blankets by Air New Zealand is an incredible gesture at a time when it could not be more needed and welcomed. We will get these blankets straight out to those who need them the most - the young, the elderly, those with underlying health conditions and those living in unsanitary living conditions. Heartfelt thanks again to the team at Air New Zealand!”

GM Humanitarian Development for New Zealand Red Cross, Shaun Greaves says the Air New Zealand blankets will provide a ‘wonderful boost’ to Red Cross Parcels being distributed to Meals on Wheels recipients and former refuge families.

“The donation means that many people in need across the country will feel warm and cared for this winter – that is amazing. Our parcels are intended to provide practical essentials, as well as treats, winter warmth and activities and resources that help support positive mental health, so these blankets are a perfect fit. Thank you, Air New Zealand.”

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the airline is happy to be getting these blankets into the hands of organisations that can distribute them to those who will benefit from them the most.

“At such a challenging time for so many of our Kiwi communities, when demand on charitable services is high and as the cooler weather arrives, we hope these blankets will bring some warmth and comfort to individuals and families in need.”

Air New Zealand thanks its Supply Chain partners Altus Enterprises and Taylors Laundry for their work in the preparation of these blankets for donation.


