Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to NZ

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 10:29 am
Press Release: Spark

Spark announced today it is the exclusive partner for Microsoft’s Xbox All Access program in New Zealand, offering a simple and affordable new way to get the best in gaming with Xbox.

Beginning today, both new and existing Spark customers can join the Xbox All Access program as part of eligible Pay Monthly mobile or broadband plans[i]. With Xbox All Access, customers can choose from Xbox One S or Xbox One X bundles and get 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $32 or $39 per month over a 24-month period[ii].

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, customers get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, including online multiplayer, plus access to more than 100 high-quality games on console and PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate even includes Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as their global release, so members can immediately jump into the latest from franchises like Halo, Gears of War and Minecraft, including the highly anticipated upcoming Minecraft Dungeons, available for members on May 26.

Joining the line-up of entertainment options Spark customers can already add to their plans, Xbox All Access provides everything you need to start gaming right out of the box and is an affordable way to join the Xbox family and community of gamers around the world.

Matt Bain, Spark’s Marketing Director says Spark is excited to join forces with Xbox to bring Xbox All Access to customers in New Zealand.
“I believe gaming has huge potential as a digital subscription service - we’ve already seen this transformation with movies and music. We’re excited to bring Microsoft’s industry-leading Xbox Game Pass membership to more gamers in New Zealand with Xbox All Access,” Bain said.

“One of the exciting things about this digital evolution is that it enables greater access and choice for households and that’s definitely true for Xbox All Access. It’s ideal for players who want flexibility in their purchasing options, offering great value and an awesome gaming experience with Spark.”

Jeremy Hinton from Microsoft says the company is thrilled to be working with Spark to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealanders, following success in Australia, US and the UK.

“With Xbox All Access we are bringing more choice than ever before to New Zealand. Our partnership with Spark will offer an affordable and convenient way for new and existing Xbox fans to jump into gaming.”

For more details on the Xbox All Access program, please visit www.spark.co.nz/getmore/xbox


Things you need to know:
• Included games will vary over time, see https://www.xbox.com/en-NZ/xbox-game-pass/games for details.
• Xbox All Access console and subscription can be purchased interest free over 24 months with current $39.99 and above consumer Pay Monthly plans and current consumer broadband plans with a monthly data allowance of 600GB or more (including Unplan).
• Spark interest-free payment & credit criteria terms apply.
• Remaining balance of bundle cost must be paid if you end your plan before the interest free term ends.
• An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate token is included in the console box and must be redeemed with your Microsoft account to activate the service. Microsoft terms of use and Xbox terms apply. Token must not be transferred or resold.
• Online play and access to games in Game Pass Ultimate service requires a high-quality internet connection with adequate data allowance. Game download size varies, averaging around 20.6GB as at April 2020.
• Game play requires a compatible TV (not included).
• See https://www.spark.co.nz/help/other/terms/offers/xbox for full terms.


