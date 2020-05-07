Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Beef cattle numbers up as prices rise

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 10:58 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Nationally, beef cattle numbers rose 5 percent to about 3.9 million in 2019, as beef prices and exports increased, Stats NZ said today.

Dairy cattle numbers dipped, but overall, numbers for total cattle remained steady at 10.2 million in the year to June 2019, according to final figures from the agricultural production survey.

“The increase in beef cattle numbers was widespread in 2019 in almost every region,” agricultural production statistics manager Stuart Pitts said.

Beef cattle numbers have been rising since 2016.

The beef cattle breeding herd has risen in the last three years, with an even larger increase in one-year steers, up 14 percent in the past year.

“This coincided with sharply rising quantities of beef exports to China and the United States from late 2018,” Mr Pitts said.

In this period, for the first time China overtook the US as the primary destination for beef exports (see Overseas merchandise trade: June 2019).

Beef prices also rose in recent years.

In the year to June 2019, the rise in beef cattle numbers coincided with a lift in total exports of meat, up 9 percent to $7.7 billion. In total, beef exports, both fresh and frozen meat, were worth more than $3.3 billion.

Dairy products, however, remained the top goods export for New Zealand, even though nationally, dairy cattle numbers fell slightly in 2019, down 2 percent to just below 6.3 million, mainly driven by a decline in Canterbury.

Total dairy cattle numbers remained steady in the North Island, but fell 5 percent in the South Island in 2019.

In Canterbury, total dairy cattle numbers fell by almost 120,00 head (down 9 percent) to about 1.2 million in the year to June 2019. This was partly offset by a lift in beef and sheep stock numbers in Canterbury. However, regional figures often fluctuate from year to year.

In 2019, 73,609 cattle were culled due to Mycoplasma bovis, and as of 29 April 2020, a total of 153,546 cattle have been culled since the eradication programme began. The Ministry for Primary Industries’ latest situation report has further detail.

Sheep flock dips again

Nationally, sheep flock numbers declined again slightly in 2019, down 2 percent to 26.8 million, continuing a long trend down.

The national sheep flock peaked at more than 70 million in 1982.

“In the early 1980s there were about 22 sheep for every person in New Zealand. Now it is down to about five sheep for each person,” Mr Pitts said.

In 2019, sheep numbers fell strongly in Waikato (down 7 percent), Manawatū-Whanganui (down 5 percent), and Southland (down 5 percent).

The number of total lambs dropped 4 percent, after fewer sheep mated in the previous year.

Nationally, deer numbers fell 5 percent in 2019, down to about 810,000 animals. The majority of deer are farmed in the South Island (70 percent) with the rest in the North Island.

Kiwifruit’s golden glow

Gold kiwifruit orchards are booming, with canopy area now almost matching that for green kiwifruit.

At 30 June 2019, reported gold kiwifruit canopy area increased to 7,000 hectares, compared with 7,800 hectares for green kiwifruit.

“Strong market demand prompted a steady increase in kiwifruit canopy area,” Mr Pitts said.

“This is reflected in the export volumes of gold kiwifruit more than doubling since 2015, while volumes of green kiwifruit have fallen in the past three years.”

The total value of gold kiwifruit exports in the year to June 2019 was more than $1.3 billion, well above returns from green kiwifruit, which was about $946 million.

Avocado and apple orchards increase

Nationally, there were more than 4,500 hectares of avocado orchards in 2019.

Avocado growing is mainly in Northland and the Bay of Plenty.

In the year to June 2019, avocado export volumes rose 35 percent, with values up 6 percent to $104 million.

There were about 9,800 hectares of apple orchards across New Zealand in 2019.

Most apple growing is in Hawke’s Bay followed by the Tasman region.

Apple exports rose 6 percent by volume in the year to June 2019, with export values up 10 percent to about $741 million.


The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
• Visit Agricultural production statistics: June 2019 (final)
• See CSV files for download

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 