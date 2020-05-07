Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Solutions, not ideas, key to 're-building paradise'

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 11:36 am
Press Release: Employer Workplace Assistance


"Paul Henry, in his show "Re-building Paradise" recently put out a casting call for helpful "ideas" to assist New Zealand to fiscally and economically recover from COVID 19".

"Henry has the right intention, however he employs the wrong approach in order to achieve the goal he seeks to attain", says Stephen Taylor, Director of Employer Workplace Assistance (EWA).

Employer Workplace Assistance (EWA) is a psycho-social workplace support service for employers, and currently provides support services to a number of small to medium New Zealand businesses, with a specific (and growing) niche in the owner-operator trading space. The primary service delivery focus of EWA is in support of the employer.

"An idea to have merit must first survive analytical rigour, and if COVID 19 has demonstrated anything, it is the lack of analytical rigour in terms of a host of poor decisions that were made in blind haste, as opposed to informed consideration, which has had a dramatically negative effect on small businesses, says Mr Taylor.

"There is a simple and effective method for assessing ideas efficacy called Deliberate Practice", a method of ideas analysis which results in continuous service delivery improvement over time, and which can be applied to any sector or domain of the economy.

"First, establish a service delivery baseline of current performance. Second, formally measure service delivery outcomes in order to establish service delivery gaps. Third, identify ways to improve overall service delivery outcomes by plugging the service delivery gaps. Finally, continue to measure service delivery outcomes to ensure ongoing service delivery improvement is occurring".

"Anyone can come up with ideas, however the real value is found in coming up with effective solutions".

If we are going to effectively rebuild paradise, let's implement evidence-informed solutions, not simply pursue whimsical "ideas" says Mr Taylor.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Employer Workplace Assistance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 