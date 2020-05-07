Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Motorola Solutions Provides Support For Australia And New Zealand’s Critical Industries

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Motorola

AUCKLAND – May 7, 2020 – As the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) is offering its WAVE push-to-talk service free to critical industries in Australia and New Zealand until the end of June 2020.

The offer will enable essential organisations to benefit from the capabilities the service delivers to mobilise frontline workers and unify group communications across multiple technology users.

As the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, commercial, emergency and volunteer organisations are at the frontline of the response, helping to keep the country safe. Motorola Solutions anticipates that many responding organisations do not have immediate access to instant push-to-talk communications they need to mobilise volunteers and other frontline personnel.

“The most important use of technology right now is helping essential organisations and frontline personnel to work more safely and efficiently,” said Con Balaskas, Managing Director A/NZ for Motorola Solutions.

“We are working closely with our partners and customers throughout Australia and New Zealand to provide technology and our support to help them deliver their essential work.”

WAVE connects teams by enabling push-to-talk functionality across phones, radios and computers ensuring users have access to individual and group calls, texts, location and mapping services and secure communications.

Further information about the offer is available here.

*The WAVE service is being offered free of charge for the next three months ending on 30. June 2020. Included in the offer and WAVE PTX Mobile Applications Licenses for between 5 to 50 users and two Dispatch Console Licenses. Normal terms and conditions apply (number of subscriptions may be restricted).

