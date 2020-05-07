Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rydges And Qt Hotels Across NZ Launch WFHotel And Long-stay Offerings To Address Changing Needs

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Event Hospitality and Entertainment

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited (EVENT) today announced new options to address the changing needs of hotel guests, with offers across Rydges and QT Hotels in New Zealand marking an optimistic outlook for the return of safe domestic travel at Alert Level 2. Whether guests need a quiet place to social distance during the work day, are looking for long-stay accommodation or planning a future staycation escape, new offerings from Rydges and QT redefine the traditional hotel stay in these unprecedented times.

“Our hotels have remained open to essential travellers in healthcare and emergency services, and it’s been an honour to look after those working hard to keep New Zealanders safe. As we look to progress down to Alert Level 2, we look forward to being able to welcome other guests back through our doors. While signs are pointing toward a safe return to travel, we recognise that this will certainly look a little different – and have created new offerings to suit this transition,” said Simon White, General Manager Operations New Zealand – EVENT Hotels & Resorts.

WFHotel

While many New Zealanders have grown accustomed to working from home, Rydges and QT are offering day-use rooms to ‘work from hotel’ instead. Available for essential workers in Level 3, WFHotel bookings will be extended in Level 2 in accordance with public health guidelines announced today. Comfortable hotel rooms will be available as private, socially distanced workspaces. These ‘offices’ are fully equipped for productivity, with high speed Wi-Fi, desks, chairs, fully stocked mini-bars and complimentary coffee and tea, plus in-room dining options. The Rydges Dream Bed or signature QT Gel Bed is the perfect spot for an afternoon powernap – on your lunch break, of course. Learn more about WFHotel at Rydges and QT.

Home Away from Home

For those who need overnight accommodation, Rydges and QT provide a home away from home, with long-stay options to keep guests well-nourished and rested. The 7, 14 or 21-day Home Away From Home retreat packages include all the perks of the WFHotel option, plus a complimentary room upgrade based on availability. Learn more about Home Away from Home at Rydges and QT.

Love Your Local – Advance Booking for Future Escapes

As New Zealanders look ahead to their future escapes from Level 2 onwards, Rydges and QT hotels across the country have extended fully-flexible value offerings for advance bookings at local hotels. Love Your Local bookings are available 1 July 2020 to 1 July 2021, with no cancellation fees should any changes be necessary. Learn more about Love Your Local at Rydges and QT.

It’s a Delegate Balance

As countless conferences and events have been postponed, Rydges and QT have adjusted the It’s a Delegate Balance offer, adding extra perks to make up for the wait. A suite of modern, functional spaces across all nine properties are available, with three tiers of rewards – including free delegates and room nights, plus a gift card – based on minimum spend. Learn more about It’s a Delegate Balance at Rydges and QT.

