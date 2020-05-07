Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tuckr - NZ's First Not-for-profit Food Ordering Mobile App

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 4:48 pm
Press Release: tuckr

tuckr will offer New Zealand restaurants a local, not-for-profit alternative for online ordering, and promises a commitment to the lowest possible transaction cost.

Launched by Apolinar Ventures, the social enterprise ventures initiative of digital advisory group Apolinar, tuckr will be operated as a not-for-profit to allow New Zealand restaurants to keep the biggest possible share of an order.

Apolinar CEO Anna Dao says, “Restaurants are under pressure to switch quickly to online ordering and payment as their primary sales channel. We believe even as the alert levels lift, consumer behaviour will change. Even when on-premise dining does resume there will likely be new rules and regulations that might diminish their overall capacity. The industry is looking at a different future, one where digital will be critical to success. We’re pretty keen to help.”

Tuckr offers restaurants a complete mobile app ordering experience for their customers, with zero set up costs and a flat-rate of 2.5% of the transaction value, before credit card processing costs. Funds are paid directly to the restaurant, putting as much as 30% back into the pockets of local restaurants. Dao says for some businesses, the app could be the difference between profit and survival.

“One of our stated aims in making tuckr a not-for-profit model is we want to do everything we can to help restaurants stay open, and critically, keep their staff employed. We believe employment will be the key to New Zealand’s economic recovery, and we have a moral and economic responsibility to do everything we can to keep people in work.”

Dao says the costs of developing and running an app like tuckr is cost prohibitive for an individual business.

“However, if we can get enough support, the economies of scale will allow us to create the best possible digital experience for restaurant-loving Kiwis, and the independent businesses they support. If I’m being honest, I also won’t be unhappy to see the 30% they currently pay stay in our country.”

Dao acknowledges tuckr isn’t the first new offering for online ordering, but says it is the first to be run as a not-for-profit. “The hospitality industry is currently facing unprecedented hardship. Now is not the time to take advantage of those who are already hurting.”

Additionally, Dao has committed to giving up 100% of her salary for at least the next six months in order to help fund the start-up costs. “tuckr's success will never be measured in profits, but by how many businesses we help survive this crisis, and how many jobs we can create or save.”

tuckr is open for registrations of interest on their website tuckrapp.org.nz by Auckland-based restaurants, and will be aggressively rolled out to other towns and cities around the country, as soon as possible.

