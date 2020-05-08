Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Blockpass, Tozex Collaborate On Fully KYC & AML Compliant Crypto Asset Trading

Friday, 8 May 2020, 7:26 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Blockpass and crypto asset platform Tozex have announced a strategic collaboration and partnership. One of Tozex' highest values is ensuring the safety and legality of each investment by the investor community and conducted by each company on the Tozex Platform. The strategic collaboration with BlockPass aims to simplify investor identification and KYC processes in the crypto asset industry, as well as ensure full compliance with 5AMLD and GDPR.

Blockpass provides a quick, seamless and comprehensive solution for businesses to conduct Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening that is intuitive for end-users, providing them with a portable identity profile that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly.

"Tozex will enable a fully legal and regulated investment process for both companies and investors to create a sustainable ecosystem for SMEs. This collaboration with one of the most innovative companies is an important milestone in this direction," said Remy Ozcan, CEO of Tozex. "Tozex cares much about the safety of its customers, and aims to create a congruous atmosphere for platform users. This functionality will serve for all the needs of our precious community."

"We are very excited about our partnership with Tozex, making compliance and digital identity quick, easy but comprehensive for such a solid crypto asset platform and its thousands of users," noted Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "Blockpass is the ideal regtech platform for an increasingly remote world and regulated transaction environment, where there is a strong need to establish trust via reusable and verifiable digital identity."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 