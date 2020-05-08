Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gain Recognition For Fleet Safety Achievements Through The Australasian Fleet Champions Awards 2020

Friday, 8 May 2020, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Brake NZ

Entries are now open for the sixth annual Australasian Fleet Champions Awards (previously known as the Fleet Safety Awards). Brake, the road safety charity organises the awards through its Global Fleet Champions initiative and is inviting entries from fleet operators and suppliers working to reduce the number of road crashes involving at-work drivers. The deadline for entering is Friday 3 July 2020 and the winners will be announced in October 2020.

The Awards recognise the achievements of organisations and individuals working in the field of road risk management and are run thanks to support from headline sponsors Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, along with individual award sponsors. The 2019 Award Winners included organisations such as GPC Asia Pacific, VISA Global Services and eDriving.

The awards are free to enter and are being offered in the following seven categories:

· Company Driver Safety

· Fleet Safety Product

· Road Safety in the Community

· Safe Vehicles

· Sustainable Journeys

· Road Risk Manager of the Year

· Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety

Visit the awards website, https://globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-champions-awards/australasia-awards/, where you can find out more details and download an entry form. Alternatively, contact Brake on +64 (0)21 407 953 or info@brake.org.nz for more information.

To see a full list of last year’s Award Winners, click here.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, says: “The Fleet Champions Awards are a fantastic opportunity for companies to gain recognition for the hard work they do to reduce incidents involving at-work drivers. The awards are entered by a range of fleet operators and suppliers and I’d urge any organisation that has put measures in place to reduce their road risk to enter and help make the Fleet Champions Awards 2020 the biggest and best yet!”

Greg Lazzaro, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Safety, Health and Environment General Manager says: “Everyone has a right to come home from work healthy and safe and yet around 25 per cent of road fatalities involve a person driving for work. We want to recognise those industry leaders who make road safety a critical decision-making priority and are taking steps to significantly improve the safety of at-work drivers and the public on the road.”

The Awards are part of Global Fleet Champions, an initiative by Brake, the road safety charity for fleet professionals, aimed at sharing best practice in road risk management. Anyone involved in managing at-work drivers, and suppliers to fleets, can join the free service to gain access to best practice information through events and online and downloadable tools for managers and drivers. To find out more visit www.globalfleetchampions.org.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Brake NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 