Cook & Connect: A First For Virtual Cooking Events

Friday, 8 May 2020, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Social Cooking

Cook & Connect, launched today by Social Cooking, is the first digital cooking initiative in New Zealand that connects people together through a Zoom based competitive challenge. The best part is competitors get to eat what they make.

CEO of Social Cooking, Katrina Horton said “It’s well known that the team who cooks together, works better together and if there’s one thing we all have in common, it’s that everybody eats.

Katrina Horton

“Despite being seen as a little old school, now more than ever team building is critical for businesses. Employees need to connect to each other in a way that is social and fun, while building trust, encouraging communication and collaboration.

“Covid-19 has turned everyone’s world upside down and has forced us all to adapt to different ways of working and connecting. This also means businesses need to find innovative ways to deliver team building activities to keep those connections alive.

“We’re a nation of aspiring chefs and what’s become very clear over the last few weeks is we love to boast about our cooking creations on social media. People also thrive off a little competition, which is why a cooking challenge that gives employees the chance to flex their new and improved skills against their workmates, is the perfect activity.

“But this isn’t just for businesses, groups of families and friends are tired of weekly digital drinks and are looking for a different activity that everyone can get involved in.”

Katrina adds “I’ve always said ‘out of constraint comes creativity’. While we’d normally have corporate teams or other groups come together in one physical space to compete, we’ve had to adapt our offering to suit how businesses are going to work and people will interact with each other in the future. In the past, we were focused on just Auckland and Wellington. Now we’re able to connect teams from all over the country, even all over the world.

“Cooking is fun and engaging regardless of where you do it from. With Cook & Connect, team members are each sent a box of ingredients and tune in to a scheduled zoom event hosted by an experienced chef who instructs them through the cooking challenge. Teams then compete against one another to prove who can produce the dish of the day!

“From the dumpling challenge to the bubble battle teams choose whatever challenge they like. The benefit of it being a digital challenge is they can compete from the comfort of their own home at a time that suits them. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Katrina.

