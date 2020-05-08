Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone Boosts Connectivity For Rural New Zealanders In Westland District

Friday, 8 May 2020, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

Vodafone has switched on additional 4G mobile services in the Westland district, which means more New Zealanders can stay connected while continuing to work and learn from home.

This new cell site is the latest in Vodafone’s commitment, as part of the Rural Connectivity Group and in partnership with Farmside, to bring forward world class 4G services for more Kiwis across Aotearoa during this unprecedented time of uncertainty.

The new cell site will radically transform access to communication services and will assist rural Kiwis during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Vodafone’s head of Networks and Platforms, Sharina Nisha says, “Connectivity is more important than ever now, and the telecommunications industry is pleased to work together to keep New Zealanders connected. The additional mobile connectivity will provide essential online access for remote working, at-home learning and entertainment.

“Vodafone is offering unlimited* data to our rural customers from midnight to 9am daily during Alert Level 3. This will allow customers to download Netflix or entertainment content at low-peak times ready for viewing the next day, so we can maintain connectivity for residents when internet traffic spikes and people are using the internet for work and learning purposes.”

Vodafone is working with Farmside, award-winning rural broadband provider, to connect more New Zealanders together.

 

