Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

34 Jobs Saved Following Last Minute Office Supplies Firm Acquisition

Saturday, 9 May 2020, 8:50 am
Press Release: Impact PR

More than thirty jobs at a nationwide, office supplies firm have been saved thanks to an overnight agreement with the administrator which will see it placed under new ownership.

NZ Office Supplies, which has offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch was placed in voluntary administration earlier this week.

NXP, the largest supplier of business and cleaning products to the corporate and government sectors, has now entered into an agreement with the administrator to acquire NZ Office Supplies - ensuring continuity for all staff and customers.

CEO of NXP Joe Taylor says the company’s 34 employees around the country will be offered a new contract at the same rate of pay they are currently on.

“These are incredibly challenging and uncertain times for business and their staff, and we wanted to move quickly to reassure employees that all will have a job available to them and, for company’s customers, it will be business as usual,” he says.

Taylor says the NZ Office Supplies staff have been receiving the Government wage subsidy however the new employment contracts will mean a welcome return to their normal pay levels if they choose to accept them - including the company’s managing director.

NZ Office Supplies has more than 2,000 customers around New Zealand and the exclusive distribution rights for Fuji Xerox office supplies and copy paper.

Taylor says the accelerated acquisition will see the local ownership retained.

“We understand many Kiwi businesses are hurting in the current trading environment and we saw this as an opportunity to bring together two New Zealand owned companies with shared values under the same umbrella,

“Existing customers of the business will receive the same great service and be able to place orders across the wide range of products as they always have,” he says.

Taylor says NXP is fortunate to be in a strong financial position and has been operating as an essential service - which did not apply for the Government wage subsidy.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Impact PR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 