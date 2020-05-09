34 Jobs Saved Following Last Minute Office Supplies Firm Acquisition

More than thirty jobs at a nationwide, office supplies firm have been saved thanks to an overnight agreement with the administrator which will see it placed under new ownership.

NZ Office Supplies, which has offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch was placed in voluntary administration earlier this week.

NXP, the largest supplier of business and cleaning products to the corporate and government sectors, has now entered into an agreement with the administrator to acquire NZ Office Supplies - ensuring continuity for all staff and customers.

CEO of NXP Joe Taylor says the company’s 34 employees around the country will be offered a new contract at the same rate of pay they are currently on.

“These are incredibly challenging and uncertain times for business and their staff, and we wanted to move quickly to reassure employees that all will have a job available to them and, for company’s customers, it will be business as usual,” he says.

Taylor says the NZ Office Supplies staff have been receiving the Government wage subsidy however the new employment contracts will mean a welcome return to their normal pay levels if they choose to accept them - including the company’s managing director.

NZ Office Supplies has more than 2,000 customers around New Zealand and the exclusive distribution rights for Fuji Xerox office supplies and copy paper.

Taylor says the accelerated acquisition will see the local ownership retained.

“We understand many Kiwi businesses are hurting in the current trading environment and we saw this as an opportunity to bring together two New Zealand owned companies with shared values under the same umbrella,

“Existing customers of the business will receive the same great service and be able to place orders across the wide range of products as they always have,” he says.

Taylor says NXP is fortunate to be in a strong financial position and has been operating as an essential service - which did not apply for the Government wage subsidy.

