Trade Me To Give Away $1,000,000 In Onsite Ads To Small Businesses

Monday, 11 May 2020, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Trademe

Trade Me has today announced that it will give away $1 million worth of onsite advertising to small businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Trade Me’s Head of Audience Ivan Fuyala said it was just one way the company was looking to support the community during this tough time. “For the last 21 years, our platform has given thousands of Kiwi businesses an opportunity to grow their own business and reach a massive audience of buyers.

“Like many Kiwi businesses, Trade Me has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, however, we’re in a position to help, we have available ad inventory and want to give back to other Kiwi businesses.”

Mr Fuyala said that small businesses that had used the site in the last 12 months could apply by visiting this page and completing a simple form by the 22nd of May. Trade Me will select up to 40 businesses who will get the benefit of display advertising on the Trade Me platform for free.

“Over 1.5 million Kiwis visit Trade Me each day from a range of devices and we know that small businesses could really benefit from our audience at this time.”

“We hope this will help these businesses reach new and existing customers, and get back on their feet after what has been a very difficult time.”

