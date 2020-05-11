Electra Business Breakfast B2B Networking Goes Virtual

“The Electra Business Breakfast is pleased to have made it through lockdown and hopefully we are progressing towards Alert Level 2,” says Helene Judge of Kāpiti Business Projects. The Electra Business Breakfast offers an independent business networking programme that usually takes place on the first Wednesday of each month except in January. This is the time we take a break to rest and rejuvenate for the year ahead, like most New Zealander’s.

Kāpiti Business Projects contracts to Electra to plan and deliver the Electra Business Breakfast using virtual tools like MailChimp, Eventbrite, SurveyMonkey and social channels to promote regular networking over breakfast for Kāpiti business people. Over time we have attracted increasing attendance along with high calibre speakers including talented local people who tell their stories.

“People choose to attend the Breakfast for a variety of reasons, yet there are common themes,” says Helene. “Some attend because it’s all about the speaker and for others it’s the importance of being seen on a regular basis, maintaining existing relationships or meeting new and interesting likeminded local business people.” Business to business networking (B2B) provides a platform to connect with others to satisfy a social need and reach out to share and negotiate innovative ideas. The Electra Business Breakfast offers an open, friendly and professional environment to meet-up with others over a delicious full continental breakfast. It is usual to meet someone new at each Breakfast as each guest chooses a table number on arrival to mix up the networking opportunities. It is a good idea to bring your business cards.

Before going into Alert Level 4 lockdown the Electra Business Breakfast was postponed for April and May as everything happened so fast with attendance at events being rightly cancelled by the Government. Since moving into Alert Level 3 it has become clear that Breakfast can pivot so a decision has been made to go virtual for up to the next three months. We believe this is the right approach to stay in engaged and to start safe B2B networking again. “We are using the integration of Eventbrite, Zapier and Zoom to deliver this webinar which has required navigation and quick learning,” says Helene.

“Electra is supporting this initiative as our way of ‘giving back’ to Kāpiti businesses as we begin the recovery phase post COVID-19,” says Neil Simmonds, CEO of Electra. “We understand the need for the business community to remain connected and the increased importance of socialising, learning and often negotiating deals when we are networking.”

Webinar Episode 1 of Electra Business Breakfast Goes Virtual will take place on Wednesday 20 May from 8am until 9am, in the comfort of your own home or office and is free to register. Kirk Hope, Chief Executive of BusinessNZ is the guest speaker. He will reflect and make observations as we have moved through the COVID-19 Alert levels in New Zealand. With the 2020 Budget due to be delivered on Thursday 14 May, he will critique the decisions, implications, and current needs for business to recover to whatever our new normal will be.

In hosting this webinar, we are asking for attendees to donate to the Kāpiti Community Foodbank if they can (https://thekapitifoodbank.co.nz/), as they are super needy at this time to keep their shelves stocked to serve local families and individuals. It is easy to donate at the time of registration. We look forward to seeing many on the inside of this webinar, registrations close at 5.30pm on Tuesday 19 May.

BOOK NOW & DONATE >> https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/webinar-electra-business-breakfast-goes-virtual-episode-1-registration-104585313488

Once we get back to whatever our new normal will be post COVID-19, the Breakfast will make a decision about moving back to its usual location at the Southward Car Museum with a full catering service from PartyPerfect Catering. “It’s clear that whenever we do resume usual in-person B2B networking, we will need to assure guests that we have their health and safety paramount in our minds,” says Helene.

BusinessNZ is New Zealand's leading business advocacy group, representing thousands of businesses of all sizes. Kirk and his Wellington-based team, work with companies, organisations and political and other decision makers, advocating for New Zealand's success through sustainable economic growth.

Electra owns and operates the electricity lines and assets in the Kapiti and Horowhenua districts. They are committed to delivering safe, reliable, affordable power to customers throughout New Zealand. Their aim is to maximise the annual sales discount credited to every account on their network.

