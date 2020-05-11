UCG Announces Chorus Contract Extension

UCG is delighted to announce an extension to its UFB2 and UFB2+ contract with Chorus to 31st March 2022 and a continuance of the successful UFB1 contract, providing subcontracted Delivery Partners with security of future workflow at this uncertain time.

Chief Executive of UCG, Muralee Siva, said today that UCG is delighted to further cement what has been a successful and long-standing relationship with Chorus and the New Zealand public in the delivery of the Ultra Fast Broadband initiative.

“The announcement of this extension comes at a very good time, both for UCG and for our Delivery Partners, as it delivers sustainability and longevity of works to the whole delivery chain, as we navigate the fallout of the COVID19 pandemic,” said Mr Siva.

“We moved early to adapt our business to the new conditions imposed by the Covid19 outbreak. This included new safety protocols for staff, ensuring appropriate supplies of PPE were available and adapting our works processes, to ensure households are kept safe during their installation to the Chorus UFB network,” Mr Siva said.

“This agreement to extend our contract will allow us to focus further on the types of innovative projects that have characterised our most recent engagement with Chorus, such as the upgrade to UFB for Auckland Transport’s CCTV smart-sites.”

Andrew Carroll, Chorus' GM Customer & Network Operations said, "Now more than ever, Chorus has a critical role to play in getting New Zealanders connected to the best possible broadband.

“We're pleased to be extending our close relationship with UCG, so they can continue their valuable work in connecting homes and businesses across the country to our fibre network. They have played a significant role in connecting the many of the 800,000 plus fibre connections we have built in the last four years," Mr Carroll said.

About UCG

Universal Communications Group (UCG) is one of New Zealand and Australia’s leading suppliers of a range of broadband design, cabling and construction services, particularly for next generation cable networks. For 20 years, UCG has provided innovative fulfilment solutions to the telecommunications sector.

