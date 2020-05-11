COVID-19 Construction Protocols Updated For Level 2

Working through Site Safe, the industry has released COVID-19 Vertical and Horizontal Construction Protocols for Alert Level 2.

Site Safe has been working with industry and government to update the existing construction protocols to reflect what is now permitted under Level 2.

Site Safe Chief Executive Brett Murray says "we’ve been working with a cross-industry working group to make sure everyone has access to this important information as soon as possible, so businesses will have time to get to grips with what level 2 means for them.

"The working group has been actively collaborating with government, so businesses following these protocols can be confident they are doing their bit to keep their people - and the wider community - safe."

"We strongly encourage everyone to make sure they have downloaded the latest version of the protocols, which are now available on our website and the Construction Health and Safety NZ website. If you have any questions about what these changes mean for you, please reach out to Site Safe or your relevant industry association for advice."

What’s changed?

Key changes to the protocols include changes to physical distancing requirements and safe travel practices.

Physical distancing

People working together should keep one metre physical distancing unless other mitigating measures are in place

When in public people should keep two metres physical distancing from people they do not know

What this looks like

When travelling for work or using a vehicle, limit the number of people per vehicle to maintain one metre spacing

The protocols still require a minimum of one metre separation between people at work, and a greater distance wherever reasonably possible

In situations where it is believed work can only be done safely and effectively within one metre physical distancing, the workers directly involved with the work must be consulted first

Where work can only be done safely and effectively within one metre physical distancing, then this work must only be done under the hierarchy of controls and risk management. An example of this might involve measures such as:

Physical barriers Increased hygiene and cleanliness Short duration of works Wearing additional PPE

