Popularity For Portable Game Consoles, Webcams, LEGO, Sewing Machines And Clippers Skyrockets

Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 8:16 am
Press Release: PriceSpy

New data released from the fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy, reveal how shopping trends are changing as a result of more Kiwis staying at home and wanting to keep busy.

In Alert Level 3*, the top trending shopping categories that increased in popularity the most on PriceSpy, were:

Shopping categories Year-on-year click data
Portable game consoles Up 3470%
 WebcamsUp 1491%
 LegoUp 416%
 Sewing machinesUp 390%
 Bread makersUp 354%
 Chest freezersUp 343%
 Stand mixers and kitchen machinesUp 324%
 Gaming steering wheels and pedalsUp 315%
 Exercise bikesUp 300%

PriceSpy year-on-year click data (28th April to 6th May 2020 vs 28th April to 6th May 2019)

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: “Our research across Alert Level 3 highlights the ever-changing shift in new shopping trends emerging as a result of COVID-19.”

With more people staying at home than ever before, the PriceSpy insights found the biggest trends came from shopping categories that helped people keep entertained, connected with others outside their bubble, well-fed, active and looking good.

Popularity for ‘portable game consoles ‘ increased the most in Alert Level 3, up 3470 per cent year-on-year *. And it wasn’t just gaming products that sparked interest amongst shoppers, as the number of clicks received across webcams, LEGO and sewing machines surged over the same period of time (up 1491 per cent, 416 per cent and 390 per cent year-on-year)*.

Liisa continues: “These insights highlight how Kiwis are passing the time by keeping busy at home in Alert Level 3.

“With gyms unable to operate, fitness products such as exercise bikes are becoming increasingly popular. This is further evident from the growing number of home-based fitness classes now available on apps as well online platforms such as YouTube and Zoom.”

The PriceSpy insights also found interest in LEGO, indoor activities, crafts and baking is soaring.

Liisa adds: “Normally, we wouldn’t expect shoppers to be clicking on LEGO products as much as they are doing at this time of year, as generally click-through rates grow in the lead up to key buying times such as Black Friday and Christmas. These however are unprecedented times.

“Similarly, as a result of hairdressers being closed in Alert Level 3, we are also seeing popularity for hair trimmers and clippers grow - up 220 per cent year-on-year, which is huge.”

Liisa concludes: “Whilst these are very challenging times, it’s great to see so many people are keeping busy to help pass the time more easily.

“For those considering making a purchase at Alert Level 3 or are waiting for Alert Level 2, we strongly recommend people don’t panic buy.

“Instead, shoppers should conduct important price research using a price comparison site, such as PriceSpy, as this important shopping step can help save people hundreds, if not thousands of dollars over in the long run.”

