SkyCity to reopen its doors in New Zealand



SkyCity Entertainment Group welcomes confirmation from the Government that New Zealand will be moving to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 on Thursday, 14 May and is excited to be welcoming back staff and customers in Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown.

SkyCity Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Stephens, says SkyCity is committed to delivering robust health and safety standards to manage the risks associated with COVID-19.

“We have a comprehensive plan in place to ensure our guests and staff feel safe - backed up by contact tracing protocols,” says Stephens.

SkyCity has developed a new Health Management Framework for COVID-19 that is aligned with the Ministry of Health’s recommendations under Alert Level 2. This framework includes the following measures:

o To minimise potential crowd numbers, the Auckland casino will reopen for SkyCity Premier Rewards Gold, Platinum and Black members only from midday Thursday, 14 May until 4pm Sunday, 17 May. After this time, all SkyCity Premier Rewards members will be able to visit the casino

o Similarly, the Hamilton casino will reopen from midday Thursday, 14 May for SkyCity Premier Rewards Platinum and Black members and from 4pm Thursday, 14 May for all SkyCity Premier Rewards members

o New customers entering a SkyCity casino will be asked to sign up to the SkyCity Premier Rewards Programme with appropriate photo identification

o Limiting casino patronage to members only, along with facial recognition technology operating on site, will ensure SkyCity can support the Ministry of Health with contact tracing should it be required

o The creation of distinct “zones” on our main gaming floors in Auckland and Hamilton to ensure less than 100 guests and staff in a static location at any one time

o Configuring electronic gaming machines to allow appropriate physical distancing between players

o Reducing the number of seated players at each gaming table with no back betting permitted to avoid crowding

o Other SkyCity venues will be open to the public and have COVID-19 registers in place upon entry

o Implementing physical distancing measures across our precincts, including when waiting to enter a venue or for takeaway

o Significantly increasing cleaning services to ensure more frequent and thorough cleaning of surfaces across our precincts

o The availability of hand sanitisers and wipes for staff and guests

o Allowing guests and employees to wear masks if they wish (this is voluntary only)

o All employees will complete extra Health and Safety training around what is required to keep themselves and SkyCity customers safe

o Venues with the sole purpose of serving alcohol will remain closed until Thursday, 21 May in line with Government guidelines

o Restaurant group bookings will be limited to 10 patrons and under, in line with Government guidelines

“We are looking forward to welcoming our customers back to SkyCity and we thank them for their understanding during our period of closure. Our priority will continue to be the safety of our customers and our staff,” says Stephens.

Opening on Thursday, 14 May will be the SkyCity casinos, the majority of SkyCity’s restaurants and the Sky Tower. The SkyCity Hotel and The Grand by SkyCity will also open on Thursday 14 May, taking hotel check-ins from midday on that date. In Hamilton, Bowl & Social and Eat Burger will open on Friday, 15 May. Visitors are advised to check the SkyCity website for details of venue opening times at www.skycity.co.nz.

SkyCity is also committed to supporting the regrowth of local business and is working with approximately 1,300 key, on-going suppliers across our sites – a significant number of these being in the food and beverage sector.



SKYCITY OPENING DETAILS AT ALERT LEVEL 2

Auckland

• SkyCity Casino – open from midday Thursday, 14 May

• Sky Tower – open from 10am to 8pm from Thursday, 14 May

• SkyCity Hotel and The Grand by SkyCity - open from 3pm Thursday, 14 May

Restaurants Opening Hours from Thursday, 14 May

• Depot - Breakfast Mon-Fri, Lunch Mon-Sun, Dinner Mon-Sun

• Andy's Burgers and Bar – Lunch and Dinner Mon-Sun

• Fed Deli – Breakfast Mon-Sun, Lunch Mon-Sun, Dinner Mon-Sun

• Gusto at The Grand – Breakfast Mon-Sun, Lunch Mon-Sun, Dinner Mon-Sun

• Huami – Lunch Wed-Sun, Dinner Mon-Sun

• MASU by Nic Watt – Lunch Sat and Sun, Dinner Mon-Sun

• Orbit 360° dining - Lunch Sat and Sun, Dinner Mon-Sun

• Sky Café – open during Sky Tower hours

Casino food and beverage outlets The Deli, Hot Wok and Aces bar will remain closed due to redevelopment and Sugar Club, The Grill and Fortuna will open at a later date.

Hamilton

• SkyCity Casino – open from midday Thursday, 14 May

Restaurants Opening Hours from Friday, 15 May

• Eat Burger - Mon-Sun from 11am

• Bowl and Social – Mon-Sun from 9am

• The Local Taphouse – from 11am Thursday, 21 May

• Sammies and Stuff, Zone - closed

Queenstown

• SkyCity Queenstown Casino – open from Midday Thursday, 14 May

• SkyCity Wharf Casino – closed

• Wild Thyme – Lunch and dinner Mon-Sun



Please note that opening details are subject to change. For full opening hours and specific menu details, head to www.skycity.co.nz.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2005/SKYA13267_COVID19_Health_management_framework_A4_3.0.pdf





© Scoop Media