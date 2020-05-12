Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FlexiTime Reports Average Weekly Earnings Rise Significantly For Employees In Level 3

Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 11:36 am
Press Release: FlexiTime

 New Zealand employment solutions provider FlexiTime has reported a 7.7 percent rise in the average earnings of employees paid weekly, after the country moved to COVID-19 alert level 3. The increase comes after a total 22.8 percent decrease in average weekly earnings since before the move to alert level 4.

The Wellington technology company, which specialises in payroll for businesses that employ casual and part time workers, is reporting up-to-date statistics on its website showing the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and employees. The data is from a sample of over 23,000 employees paid weekly across more than 2,100 companies.

The most recent figures showed the average gross weekly payroll cost to businesses had also increased by 7.2 percent to $8,883, compared with a decrease of 0.7 percent a week prior.

“It's heartening to see average weekly earnings go up as a result of moving to alert level 3,” FlexiTime CEO Rob Owen said.

“Now that the government has announced the timing for moving to level 2 and further easing of restrictions, hopefully we’ll continue to see average weekly earnings get closer to normal levels in the coming weeks.”

Tracking average weekly gross payroll and average earnings for weekly employees reveals data on the real impact of the COVID-19 crisis for businesses and employees as the country moves between alert levels, Owen said.

An earlier analysis under COVID-19 alert level 4 showed the pandemic had caused a significant decrease in average earnings per employee as well as in the number of employees being paid by businesses who pay their staff weekly.

Owen said the number of businesses in the sample running weekly pays is still down about 5 percent from mid-March, with some of that due to businesses that may have been using casual employees for whom there was no work during Level 3 or 4. Some will be businesses that have shut down for the season or no longer have any employees, he said.

FlexiTime has been providing assistance to customers affected by the pandemic. “Our recent offer of a one month free subscription holiday to customers receiving the wage subsidy was well received with over 450 businesses applying. We’ll be rolling out a series of new offers to help out over the next few months,” Owen said.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 FlexiTime payroll statistics is on the FlexiTime website. The sample is taken from companies paying their staff weekly using either PayHero or FlexiTime Payroll and is being updated weekly during the COVID-19 crisis.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from FlexiTime on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 