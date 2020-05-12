Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shopify Invests In Taking Māori ECommerce Programme Worldwide

Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 11:50 am
Press Release: Te Whare Hukahuka

Global eCommerce giant Shopify is partnering with New Zealand social enterprise Te Whare Hukahuka to build online businesses around the world.

The Canadian company, whose 2019 total revenue was $US1.57 billion, houses online stores built by more than a million businesses in 175 countries. It will invest in expanding Te Whare Hukahuka’s eCommerce programme internationally.

Te Whare Hukahuka trains Indigenous entrepreneurs to start, grow, market and manage online retail businesses. As part of the new investment partnership, the Māori enterprise will roll out its flagship eCommerce and digital marketing programme Ka Hao i te Ao to other Indigenous nations.

CEO Travis O’Keefe said the three-month programme – delivered 99% online – is designed to enable more Indigenous businesses around the world to launch online, sell more and do it more efficiently.

“We’re working to make entrepreneurship accessible to everyone,” O’Keefe said. “Anyone anywhere can become an entrepreneur and build economic prosperity for their families and communities.

“Our programme steers indigenous business owners toward growing their household income by at least $200 a week, an amount that can have a life-changing multiplier effect on health and mental, social, economic and educational wellbeing.”

As part of its social mission to “improve the lives of 10 million indigenous people”, Te Whare Hukahuka has worked with Te Puni Kōkiri and Shopify to offer 55 scholarships worth $412,500 for the next course, starting mid-year, with at least two further intakes this year. New Zealand Trade and Enterprise will contribute up to $5,000 to additional scholarship programmes with iwi and Māori businesses.

Shopify has flagged its commitment to building indigenous eCommerce capability. Its Lead for Indigenous Entrepreneurs, Jace Meyer, says part of that undertaking is partnering with organisations that can provide the necessary support and expertise.

“We are proud to partner with and invest in Te Whare Hukahuka. We appreciate that they are working to remove barriers to entry by providing scholarships for Māori and Pasifika people to participate in their programmes.

“The quality of products and services we have seen from across North America, Latin America and Africa – the exquisite crafts, Indigenous artisans, musicians and healers – has been astounding. Our research shows that New Zealand and Pacific commerce is still largely unknown in the rest of the world and our aim is to bring these talents into the global spotlight.”

As part of this drive, Shopify recently appointed Rotorua entrepreneur Inez White, of Te Arawa, as Global Indigenous Ambassador. Her role will be to support Māori and Pasifika businesses to develop successful eCommerce platforms.

Te Whare Hukahuka said applications for its digital commerce programme had increased ten-fold since the Covid-19 crisis began.

“Demand has rocketed,” O’Keefe said. “Suddenly – overnight – there was a tsunami of distress signals from business owners who urgently needed solutions for this unprecedented challenge.

“For existing enterprise, an online presence has gone from being a smart addition to a do-or-die business essential, and for whānau whose jobs disappeared overnight it’s a potential lifeline – an opportunity to establish the eCommerce opportunity they have had at the back of their minds for years.

“The New Zealand economy is powered by small businesses like these. In the space of a few weeks, every one of those enterprises has understood very clearly the need to get online, whether they’re in retail, services or manufacturing – and the same is true for indigenous entrepreneurs the world over.

“It is both exciting and humbling to have the opportunity to share our New Zealand-developed programme internationally.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Whare Hukahuka on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 