Early Access Spectrum Decision Is Right For The Times

Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 3:13 pm
Press Release: 2 Degrees Mobile

Today’s announcement on the allocation of early access 5G spectrum strikes the right balance in a world impacted by Covid-19.

2degrees Chief Executive Mark Aue says the immediate priority is to make sure customers continue to have access to reliable connectivity via the country’s three competitive national 4G networks.

“This decision makes sense. At a time when the impact of Covid-19 means operators are having to make tough calls on how they spend their capital, it needs to be focused on the networks delivering the capacity people need - and can use - today.”

“At the same time, access to 5G spectrum will allow 2degrees to continue its 5G network planning and site acquisition so it can build and test the technology. This will provide time for 5G uses cases to develop, and initial deployments, in advance of long term spectrum rights that will power national 5G services from late 2022.”

