Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID- 19 Leads To Sharp Rise In Independent Earning

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 10:44 am
Press Release: Hnry

Acclaimed Fintech company, Hnry is reporting a huge increase in the number of New Zealanders starting to earn independently during the COVID-19 crisis.

The award-winning company, which deals with financial administration for self-employed, contract and freelance workers, has had an influx in customers equating to a massive 260 percent increase in sign-ups to their services compared to the same three months last year.

CEO James Fuller says the increase has been noticeably driven by people looking to start earning independently, as many have been let go from permanent jobs and are seeking alternatives. Independent contracting and freelancing provides that opportunity without having to be reliant on a single employer for income, Fuller says. The increase has also been caused by permanent and salaried workers looking for ways of making up for shortfalls in earnings due to COVID-19, as well as those who were already self-employed.

“Our customer growth has been skyrocketing over the past few months, as more and more people look to independent earning whilst still staying compliant,” Fuller says.

“Independent earners, now more than ever, make up a large part of the New Zealand economy, with around 15 to 20 percent of Kiwis already earning some or all of their income outside of a permanent job. The sharp rise in these numbers clearly shows the impact COVID-19 has had on people who would have previously only worked in permanent or salaried jobs”.

Fuller said Hnry had also been inundated with queries about the government’s COVID-19 wage subsidy, with a lot of confusion among freelancers and contractors about how to apply.

“A lot of the rest of the financial services industry is focused on small businesses and larger organisations, and doesn’t cater for the needs of the self-employed at all,” Fuller says.

“This has meant that there are a lot of websites out there that are publishing inaccurate information for the self-employed, using the guidelines for small businesses rather than for individuals. As a specialist in self-employed tax, Hnry has been helping independent earners understand the application requirements and tax implications with content that is easy to digest, and is specific to their situation”.

Fuller said that while some individuals are turning to independent earning, there are still industries impacted by the nationwide lockdown with some people unable to work at all. He said around 30 percent of people who were earning before COVID-19 were currently unable to earn, with the wage subsidy their only access to income. Hnry’s advice for those struggling to get work at the moment is to be proactive, open-minded and positive.

“Looking for opportunities to use skills in different ways to keep earning is important, as is taking the time to invest in your networks, and seek out those opportunities,” he says.

“Remaining open to new ideas for work, perhaps outside your comfort zone, will also help. That percentage of independent earners currently experiencing difficulty earning could try repackaging their services differently, selling to new markets, online or at different prices. If you do find yourself with time on your hands with no work, this could be an opportunity to learn new skills, to improve your earning possibilities once the lockdown has been lifted”.

About Hnry:

Hnry aims to make life easier for the self-employed by removing all financial admin, and letting independent earners focus on their paid work. Hnry, winner of the Emerging Gold Service Award at the Wellington Gold Awards 2019, and a finalist in the New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards 2019, is an end-to-end accountancy service that uses cutting-edge automation to calculate, pay and file all tax obligations, charging just 1% of the self-employed income (capped at $2,000 p/a). Hnry’s mission is to give freelancers, contractors and self-employed their freedom back, by being their trusted financial sidekick - enabling them to get back to doing what they love. You can find out more at https://hnry.co.nz/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hnry on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 