SchoolAppsNZ Offers Free Covid-19 Contact Tracing To New Zealand Schools

SchoolAppsNZ by Snapp Mobile has released a new service in it’s app that gives Schools a free and easy way to track parents, caregivers, staff & other visitors in and out of School grounds.

The service has already been offered to it’s 600+ existing client base for free and is now being made available to all other Schools in New Zealand at no cost.

“The idea came in from one of the Schools on the day it was announced that New Zealand would be going into level 2, and when students would be able to return to School. A discussion was had amongst our team and right away we decided to drop everything and jump to it. A few days later we had a prototype and were able to advise our client base that we had a solution for them” - Joshua Woodham, Co-founder of Snapp Mobile.

The offer was accepted almost instantly by a large number of SchoolAppsNZ users who had been scrambling to find a solution with just over a week's notice. “We sent out an email and within an hour we had over 100 Schools sign up. Many schools who were thinking they’d have to revert to a pen & paper solution were delighted to be able to implement a no-contact check-in procedure” said Mr Woodham.

The School communication app, which has already been downloaded by over 400,000 parents & caregivers in New Zealand, allows the user to check in to the School on arrival. A confirmation screen appears on the users phone and can be shown to a School staff member. When the user leaves the school they then simply check out.

“Users are only required to input their information once to register and after that it’s a simple case of clicking check-in or check-out”.

The check-in data is saved in a database available only to the School and can be sent to the ministry of health if required.

For visitors without a smart-phone, there will be an option for staff at the School to manually check-in/out visitors on a tablet, phone or PC.

Schools don’t have to be an existing SchoolAppsNZ client to gain access to the service.

“We are glad to be able to give back to our community of Schools and provide a valuable service at a time when the help is needed”.

To learn more about SchoolAppsNZ and the free Covid-19 contact tracing offer you can visit their website or email joshua@snapp.co.nz

