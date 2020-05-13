Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Data Update - RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision - NZD Lower

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 2:22 pm
Press Release: XE Money Transfer

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. The key points in the RBNZ statement are:

  • RBNZ keeps the OCR at 0.25%
  • See the OCR at 0.25% in September 2020
  • To significantly increase Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) of Government Bonds to NZD$60 billion (up from $30 billion)
  • Prepared to use additional monetary policy tools if and when needed including reducing the OCR further
  • The Monetary Policy Committee is committed to achieving its employment and inflation objectives
  • Monetary Policy will continue to provide significant support through keeping interest rates low for the foreseeable future
  • Expects to see retail interest rates fall further
  • Forecasts OCR at 0.25% in March 2021
  • Forecasts June quarter GDP at -21.8%
  • Other tools the RBNZ mentioned in their minutes include further OCR reductions; a term lending facility; and adding other asset classes, such as foreign assets, to the LSAP programme
  • Banking system is sound and markets functioning satisfactory
  • Committee agreed that risks are to the downside of the baseline scenario
  • Agreed that a ‘least regrets’ monetary policy approach is needed, delivering stimulus sooner rather than later
  • More stimulus is needed to support medium-term recovery in economic activity, employment and inflation

The NZD is lower in immediate response.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr will be condusting a press conference at 3pm.

The next OCR decision will be held on the 24th June 2020.

Below is link to the RBNZ press release:

https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2020/05/large-scale-asset-purchases-expanded

Current indicative levels are

:

NZD-USD 0.6025 / 0.6050

NZD-AUD 0.9320 / 0.945

NZD-EUR 0.5545 / 0.5570

NZD-GBP 0.4905 / 0.4930

NZD-JPY 64.55 / 64.80

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from XE Money Transfer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 