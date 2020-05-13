Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DIAA Supports 5-point Digital Inclusion Plan

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Digital Inclusion Alliance

Today’s announcement by InternetNZ of a 5-point digital inclusion plan for presentation to government has been welcomed by the Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa (DIAA).

Barbara Craig, Chairperson of DIAA, commented that a particularly welcome aspect of the plan was its focus on people. “We totally recognise the importance of people having access to affordable devices and internet connections”, she said. “But it is important to acknowledge the need to go further and provide ongoing support and training for users, and we are delighted to see that the plan does this.”

“A generous Community Lottery grant has supported DIAA’s Stepping UP digital literacy programme for the last three years, but we look forward to the day when this training just becomes part of business as usual for local community organisations; the digital inclusion 5-point plan takes us a step closer to this outcome”, Ms Craig said.

The Covid-19 lockdown has catapulted digital inclusion into the limelight; it would be hard to find any government agency, business or community organisation that doesn’t now recognise digital inclusion as a community-wide priority. “The internet has suddenly become so much more important, as businesses, schools and libraries have been forced to close their doors”, said Laurence Zwimpfer, Operations Director for DIAA. “But the good news is that like medical supplies and food, there is plenty of internet to go around,” he said.

A big focus for DIAA during the last 7 weeks has been in helping people from digitally disadvantaged communities take the first step and get connected to the internet. Working in collaboration with the Spark Foundation, Skinny and 170 community partners, 3600 more households now have a Jump broadband internet connection. “What makes this particularly exciting is how quickly people from all digitally excluded groups have responded to this opportunity,” said Mr Zwimpfer. “While the largest single group has been families with children (36%), over half of all the connections have come from just five groups – people living in rural communities, seniors, people with disabilities, people living in social housing and Māori and Pasifika youth, each group involving between 450 and 550 people.”

“Our immediate focus for DIAA as the Covid-19 lockdown ends is to provide support to the 500 seniors who have connected to the digital world using Jump during the last 7 weeks,” concluded Ms Craig.
 

About Stepping UP

Stepping UP provides free community-based training that builds people’s digital skills and knowledge in small easy steps, in subjects that are relevant to participant’s life or work. Each self-paced module takes two hours, in a relaxed and sociable space, in a local library or community training centre. Classes are supported by helpful and friendly tutors.

Skinny Jump is one of the initiatives delivered as part of the Stepping Up programme. Jump is a subsidised pre-pay internet service for households that struggle to afford commercial ‘on account’ internet plans.

A new Stepping UP initiative for seniors (Better Digital Futures) will be launched in 2020. This provides a combination of face-to-face classes as well as online training and support to help seniors with common online tasks, such as banking, shopping and engaging with businesses and government agencies online.

Stepping UP classes have been temporarily suspended during the Covid-19 lockdown, but will resume as soon as social distancing restrictions are removed www.steppingup.nz

About Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa (DIAA)

The Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa was established in 2018 to foster socially inclusive communities where everyone has equitable opportunities to meaningfully engage with digital technologies, and benefit from the use of them.

It aims to enhance the confidence and capability of people living in New Zealand to engage online to advance their own education, employment, health and wellbeing as well as that of their whānau.

The Alliance acts as a catalyst for digital inclusion initiatives, by working with local communities, not-for-profit organisations, business enterprises and government agencies to pursue a shared digital inclusion vision.

Any organisation or individual working to achieve a more digitally included community is welcome to become a partner of the Alliance. www.diaa.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Digital Inclusion Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 