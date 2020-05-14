Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

National Party All Talk, No Action On Rates Relief

Thursday, 14 May 2020, 7:04 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Despite calls from the National Party leader for Councils not to increase the rates burden, the National Party voted with the Government tonight not to support an SOP proposed by Jami-Lee Ross to enforce rates freezes on local government.

Slamming the change of attitude, Jordan Williams, a spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union said: “While the National Party have cried crocodile tears on social media about council rate hikes, when push came to shove they didn’t deliver. Only ACT’s David Seymour voted for Mr Ross’s proposed amendment.”

“The irony is that it is Labour’s Mayor in Christchurch Lianne Dalziel who is leading the way. Christchurch City Council has the highest debt per ratepayer, and yet is determined to keep rates as they were last year – while in Auckland Mayor Phil Goff wants to continue as normal and reach deeper into household’s pockets.”

“Either the National Party has been strong armed by Phil Goff or the Party is letting its ill-feeling toward their former MP cloud their judgement.”

