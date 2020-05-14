Winter Gardenz And Good George Brewing Build The Future Of Post COVID-19 Dining

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Wednesday 14 May 2020

New Zealand business Winter Gardenz has pulled off the impossible by constructing glasshouse dining structures overnight for The Good George Brewery in Wynyard Quarter, Auckland.

As restaurants reopen under Level 2 guidelines, Winter Gardenz is offering Kiwis the chance to grab a drink and dinner at their local, without having to worry about the table next door.

“Our team jumped at the chance to help another Kiwi business operate in this new normal. With Good George’s Brewery’s waterfront location, our glasshouses will let you enjoy the nightlife while still dining in your bubble.” Says, Peter Herrick, co-owner and construction manager of Winter Gardenz.

The Winter Gardenz team worked until 3am to deliver the structures ready for Thursday’s big reopening.

“We had the idea to launch glasshouse dining, and found Winter Gardenz. Their immediate response and willingness to help has been incredible, and like us they’re an independently owned New Zealand company which is always important to us, but now more than ever,” says Jason Macklow, Good George Brewing co-founder.

Winter Gardenz is now on a mission to help other Kiwi restaurant businesses host their patrons in this innovative and socially distanced fashion.

“We see these dining glasshouses staying long after Kiwis have beaten COVID-19, as they can also protect diners in wintery and windy weather,” adds Herrick.

“It’s a story of kiwiness and getting-it-done, and the Winter Gardenz team has shown this by getting the structures built for us within 24 hours of us getting in touch with them.” Macklow also adds, “It’s an awesome example of local supporting local we think, to try and make the best of navigating these crazy times.”

If you need a night out on the town after being cooped up but are a little worried about being around crowds, give Good George Brewery on the Viaduct a try. Dining within four glass walls in a Winter Gardenz glasshouse is the trendy new way to dine safely and responsibly.

About the company: Winter Gardenz is New Zealand's leading manufacturers of innovative and affordable kitset residential greenhouses, balancing quality, affordability and innovation, ideally suited for the backyard / hobby gardener.

Winter Gardenz was established in 2007 and has always been 100% New Zealand owned and operated. Strong growth over the last 13 years has seen our company grow from backyard greenhouses to now include commercial, architectural, research and quarantine greenhouses as well as systems and automation products for large-scale greenhouses.

© Scoop Media

