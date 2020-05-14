Wellington City Mission Welcomes Budget 2020 Investment To Prevent Homelessness

The Wellington City Mission welcomes the Government’s Budget 2020 investment in responding to and preventing homelessness. Says Murray Edridge, Wellington City Missioner.

“The Government’s $150 million to deliver more transitional housing places, and $6 million for the delivery and evaluation of locally-driven initiatives highlights the extent of work that lies ahead for us to continue housing people on a regional and national scale.

“We’ve worked at pace during the COVID19 period to house our City’s homeless and rough sleepers, and break the cycle of homelessness in the Wellington region. While we play a small part in offering transitional housing, this is one stepping stone necessary to supporting people into permanent housing.

“City Mission’s right across the country have pulled out all the stops to provide somewhere for the homeless and rough sleepers to self-isolate. Here in Wellington we opened Te Paapori – an accommodation facility of self-isolation units. Helping our city’s homeless and rough sleepers to be off the street remains top of mind in our approach going forward.

“It has to be recognised that transitional and emergency housing should not be people’s final destination. They deserve their own place to call home, and we are contributing to their pathway with that objective.” Says Murray Edridge.

