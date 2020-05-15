Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Format And Dates Announced For 2020 New Zealand Building Industry Awards

Friday, 15 May 2020, 10:23 am
Press Release: NZ Institute of Building

The New Zealand Building Industry Awards are going ahead for 2020, but with changes that reflect pragmatism and innovation. On a practical level, both the close-off date for the award entries, and the awards ceremony, have been pushed out by two months. This has allowed the construction industry to stay focused on more immediate concerns across April and May.

The awards ceremony, to be held on its new date of Friday, 30 October 2020, has transitioned from a single venue event to a multiple location event held simultaneously in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Connected via a virtual platform, the event will be delivered in a format similar to a television network’s election night special, with finalists attending the various venues, and the MC cutting to live feeds from each venue for the presentations of the awards.

“Holding the event across multiple venues provides us with flexibility to deal with any number of restrictions that might be in place in October” says New Zealand Institute of Building (NZIOB) CEO, Malcolm Fleming, “while acknowledging that the cost for a regional finalist to attend the traditional event in Auckland may have limited appeal for companies in the current environment.”

The Cordis hotel is retained as the primary Auckland venue for 2020, while the addition of Te Papa in Wellington and the Christchurch Town Hall as satellite locations ensures that the awards ceremony will retain the glamour that the New Zealand Building Industry Awards has developed a reputation for.

Event partner Winstone Wallboards Ltd is pleased to see how the NZIOB has repackaged the annual awards programme to reflect market conditions. “The New Zealand Building Industry Awards is a major event in the construction industry” says Partnership Manager, Clara Sumner. “The move to extend the industry’s ‘big night’ experience to both Wellington and Christchurch, while providing free live streaming to all, will see the event develop a truly national audience.”

The deadline for entries to the 2020 New Zealand Building Industry Awards has been extended to Friday, 24 July 2020. More information and access to online entry forms can be found at https://nzbuildingindustryawards.org.nz/.

