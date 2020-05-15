Māori Television Welcomes Additional Funding

Māori Television welcomes the $3.5 million of additional funding announced in Budget 2020 that will further support the Māori Media Sector to deliver Māori News and Current Affairs.

“This funding will enable Māori Television and Iwi Radio to continue to build on the important work we have been doing in recent weeks,” said Shane Taurima, Tāhuhu Rangapū of Māori Television.

“We have been working closely with Iwi Radio to ensure our communities have been kept informed and up to date with news and Covid-19 related information.”

“Our Covid-19 news coverage attracted over 3 million viewers across our platforms. Our plan is to build on the success of our work during the lockdown period and deliver even more Māori news content than ever before.”

“We acknowledge the leadership of Minister Mahuta with the Māori Media Sector Shift and support the government’s vision to build a collaborative and capable Māori media community that promotes and demonstrates the use of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori, promotes te ao Māori, and tells Māori stories in Māori ways.”

“This additional funding will allow us to continue to build on the progress we’ve made to be digital-first and story-led and increase our regional presence. This is a step closer to us realising our vision to deliver news that matters to Māori, anytime, anywhere and on any device,” said Mr Taurima.

© Scoop Media

