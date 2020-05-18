Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Heavy Wheel Alignment Training Programme Launched

Monday, 18 May 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: MITO

A new apprenticeship training programme for the automotive industry has been launched by MITO. The New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Wheel Alignment (Level 4) provides the knowledge and skills required to complete heavy vehicle and trailer wheel alignment – and offers a formal qualification for individuals working in this important sector of the industry.

The training programme has been developed in collaboration with industry to ensure it meets their specific training requirements. John Bates, founder of the New Zealand Heavy Transport Wheel Aligners Association, says “It is critical that our sector has a training programme that specifies the exact procedures that should be adhered to and ensures that there is a gold standard we all work to.”

“We’re delighted that MITO has developed a training programme that does just that. It provides learning outcomes responding to health, safety and technical issues to ensure we have productive and safe workplaces. Outcomes also importantly cover diagnostic procedures in steering, suspension, braking, driveline, hydraulics, electrical and electronic systems.”

MITO Chief Executive Janet Lane says, “It is really exciting that we can respond to the education and training needs of the industry sectors we represent through robust programme design and innovative delivery, as well as managing the ongoing pastoral care of each apprentice. Working together, we are equally committed to workforce development strategies that future-proof these individual sectors.”

The 20-month training programme includes both practical training in the workplace and eLearning.

“The eLearning component of the training programme is a fantastic tool,” adds John. “It provides technicians with the ability to complete theory elements in their own time using a mobile phone, tablet or computer. Combined with hands-on practical training in the workplace, this blended learning approach offers the best of both worlds.”

John continues, “The partnership between industry and MITO to develop this programme reinforces MITO’s enduring commitment to support our sector. We now look forward to attracting the next generation of talent to our industry!”

To enrol in MITO’s Heavy Wheel Alignment training programme visit mito.nz/heavywheel.

