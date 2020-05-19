Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NIU Technologies Announces Q1 Results: Expansion Undeterred Under Pandemic, Expects Profit In Q2

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 7:00 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

NIU Technologies ("NIU", or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NIU), the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its financial results for Q1 2020.

Road to Recovery with a Revenue of RMB 232.9 Million

For Q1 2020, the revenue is RMB 232.9 million, which decreased by 34.4% YoY due to lower sales volume. The total number of e-scooters sold worldwide was 40,160 units, decreased by 39.4% YoY, which is attributed to the damaging effects of the global pandemic. The number of e-scooters sold in China reached 34,316 units, decreased by 43.5% YoY. On the other hand, the number of e-scooters sold in international markets reached 5,844 units, increased by 5.9% YoY. The number of franchised stores in China is 1,033, which decreased by 17 stores. The international sales network has expanded to 33 distributors covering 42 countries.

The revenues per e-scooter increased by 8.2%. The higher revenues were attributed to increased accessories, spare parts, and services per e-scooter, which is now RMB 1,168 compared to RMB 671 in the same period last year. In addition, the gross margin was 23.6%, compared to 21.3% in the same period of 2019. This increase is driven by higher e-scooter revenues from the Company's international markets, and a higher proportion of revenues from accessories, spare parts, and services.

Many aspects of the Company's operations were damaged because of the ongoing pandemic. The two-wheeler e-scooter market has been hit by shutdowns of factories and retail stores. However, the Company was able to persevere and provide support to distributors and dealers with its strong cash and financial position.

The company extended credit payment date for selective distributors and granted full rebate to dealers that suffered from the pandemic - including those who missed the sales volume target in the Q1 2020. The Company also provided training to dealers in China on e-commerce and organized branding and marketing activities to support dealers to accelerate retail sales.

The Company benefited from the strict measures and recovery actions by the Chinese authorities. Supply chain and operations has returned to normal in early April 2020. The Company expects revenues of Q2 2020 to be in the range of RMB 585 million to RMB 655 million, which represents a YoY increase of 10% to 23%.

Arrival of New Products and Expectation to Return to Healthy Growth in Q2 2020

The Company has continued to expand its product portfolio in 2020 and has continued growing its business. Q1 2020 R&D expenses were RMB 22.7 million (including RMB 2 million of share-based compensation), which increased by 58.6% compared to Q1 2019. It increased by RMB 14.3 million and represents 9.8% of the total revenue. In May 2020, the Company launched a new product called MQi2. This is NIU's flagship product under the new national standard for electric bicycles in China. The MQi2 inherits the design language of MQi series and it is also equipped with the Company's most up-to-date technologies. The NIU app is now upgraded to 4.0 version, which is optimized for better interactive experience, improved GPS positioning and anti-theft security. The Company also plan to launch another model under the Gova series in June 2020.

Meanwhile, the Company's long-term expansion plans are in good progress. Retail sales network expansion in China will resume in Q2 2020 and there is also plans to acquire land use right for a new piece of real estate in Changzhou for further factory expansion in light of the rebounding recovery demand in China.

After being listed on NASDAQ for around 1.5 years, the Company is now added into MSCI's China Small Cap Index, which will take place on May 29th 2020. This demonstrates recognition from the capital market.

NIU Technologies CEO Dr. Yan Li said "Since May, distributors and dealers in selective international markets resumed operation and we are working closely with them to re-activate our expansion plans. We are very excited about the enriched product portfolio and we are looking forward to the continued growth of our business and pleased to see demand is recovering in China. Our China sales are expected to return to healthy growth in the second quarter."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 