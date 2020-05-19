Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Plexure Powers Ahead With Record Revenue Growth And Profit

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 9:08 am
Press Release: Plexure

 

Mobile engagement software company Plexure Group (NZX: PLX) recorded its best trading result to date for the year ended 31 March 2020, continuing the forward momentum the Company has achieved over the last three years.

Highlights for the year included:

· Significant improvement of financial performance - including revenue from contracts with customers of $25.3m, up 50% or $8.4m from FY19.

· Net profit of $1.0m, up 243% from the FY19 loss of $0.7m.

· $14.2m cash on hand at balance date and cashflow positive from operating activities for the third successive year.

· New CTO and US-based sales and marketing teams to drive international expansion.

Plexure’s strong revenue growth of 50% from FY19 resulted in a total customer revenue of $25.3m and a secure cash flow positive position of $14.2m. This was achieved, in part, due to the deep global relationship Plexure has built with McDonald’s, now servicing 60 of its Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) markets worldwide.

Since McDonald’s purchased a 9.9% equity stake in Plexure in April 2019, the relationship between the two companies has continued to strengthen. Plexure continues to broaden its scope of offering for the fast food giant including AI enabled fraud detection..

During the year, Plexure also added 13 new markets and customers. These included White Castle - a well-established US burger chain was signed in July 2019, confirming the attractiveness of the Company’s proposition for the QSR sector, and Super Indo – one of Indonesia’s leading supermarket chains (51% owned by European multi-national grocery organisation, Ahold Delhaize) who came on board in February 2020, opening up a new category for Plexure.

“Super Indo is our first customer in the grocery sector and one we’re delighted to be collaborating with” says Craig Herbison, Plexure CEO and Director.

“Indonesia is currently Asia’s largest and fastest growing digital economy. For Super Indo to recognise the relevance and value of integrating Plexure’s technology demonstrates that a highly personalised, mobile-centric customer engagement offering is perfect for this high-growth category.”

Expanding in to new categories is a pivotal part of Plexure’s three-horizon transformation strategy. The Company is now well into its third phase of ‘Execute for Growth’, having completed the first two phases - ‘Stabilise for Growth’ in late FY18 and ‘Build Foundations for Growth’ in the first half of FY19.

“A significant focus of our ‘Execute for Growth’ phase is investment in our team to secure the very best talent to deliver that strategy. We recently recruited Andrew Flavell as CTO, who joined us from his position of VP of Architecture at Nike in the US” adds Mr Herbison.

Plexure now has a total of 139 staff, following steady growth in its engineering, marketing and sales teams (some of which are based in the US) with the majority based at its Auckland headquarters.

Significant investment in Plexure’s core platform technology has increased the Company’s world-leading scalability and availability. A strong customer focus sees the Company aligning with the strategic digital transformation activities of its clients, to build solutions that enable deeply personalised customer experiences.

Plexure’s Chairman, Phil Norman, says “In FY21 Plexure will continue its strong forward trajectory, deploying cash reserves to enhance the Company’s proposition and to drive new and improved revenue streams for our customers.”

As with every organisation, Plexure is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on Company operations.

“To date, the impact on us has been minimal and Plexure continues to grow personnel numbers as we focus on existing and emerging opportunities,” says Mr Herbison.

COVID-19 has amplified the requirement for customers to shop at distance, which has accelerated the adoption of products like Mobile Order and Pay, that Plexure has deployed across 2,700 McDonald’s stores in Japan.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Plexure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 