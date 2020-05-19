Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Canstar Reveals: Kiwis’ Online Habits... And The Nation’s Favourite Broadband Provider

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 10:03 am
Press Release: Canstar

New Zealanders’ online habits are revealed in Canstar’s survey to find the winner of its Most Satisfied Customers Broadband award, won by Hawke’s Bay-based Kiwi provider NOW Broadband.

The survey responses show that New Zealand is a nation of Netflix fans and social media scrollers – habits that are likely to have become firmly entrenched since lockdown. The responses of 3762 Kiwis reveals the high percentage of NZers who have an account with global streaming service giant Netflix, and those who have multiple streaming services, including with local outlets such as Lightbox.

A full 60% of New Zealanders have fibre optic broadband, rising to 66% in Auckland but dropping to 39% in Northland. Across New Zealand, 43% get their entertainment fix through online and traditional television. A quarter stream online only, rising to nearly 60% in 18- to 29-year-olds.

The survey also revealed 28% of us use the internet simply to scroll social media, while 47% of 18- to 29-year-olds surf the sites at work, along with 43% of 30- to 39-year-olds. Further, 40% of the younger demographic say they spend more time socialising online than in person, dropping to 34% of 30- to 39-year-olds and a mere 10% of over 70s.

Of the 46% who subscribed to a paid streaming service, 92% have Netflix. The next most popular streaming service was Lightbox, sitting at just 30%. It was trailed by Sky GO and Amazon Prime at just 13% each.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, New Zealanders’ broadband usage jumped dramatically as people hunkered at home. Government statistics show an increase of more than 50% in broadband usage between mid and late March. Figures from Netflix and Facebook show how streaming and social media sites have benefitted from lockdowns around the world.

“We know New Zealanders love to be connected, relax with Netflix and catch up with their friends’ social media happenings. These connections became even more important during the COVID-19 lockdown,” says Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager. “It’s really pleasing to see local brand NOW Broadband meet and exceed the needs of Kiwis, and collect this accolade in recognition of the hard work.”

The top three drivers of satisfaction for broadband providers were value for money, network performance and customer service. NOW performed extremely well, winning a 5-star rating in Overall Satisfaction and the three key drivers.

Hamish White, founder and CEO of NOW Broadband, said: “To the homes and businesses of New Zealand, we say thanks. As a company we started out with a simple belief – that Kiwi homes and businesses deserved better than they were getting from the broadband industry.

“While our growth has been an encouraging sign that we’re getting a few things right, to be awarded as having New Zealand’s most satisfied customers gives us absolute confidence that NOW is leading the market on service and experience. It’s an incredibly proud moment for our Hawke’s Bay-based team and hopefully the wider family of NOW, who we like to call our customers.”

The company started in 2002 as a rural provider servicing customers in Hawke’s Bay. From there, it grew and now provides its services across New Zealand. Despite the growth, NOW’s aim is to remain local, and invest in New Zealand. Its call centre of around 50 people remains based in Hawke’s Bay, and it has regional offices in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Tauranga and Rotorua.

