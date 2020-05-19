Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Leading HR Workforce Management Consultancy Opens Doors In Singapore

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 3:36 pm
Press Release: Smart WFM

Need for remote workforce management across region paramount with WFH policies set to increase following pandemic

Singapore – 19 May, 2020 – Leading strategic HR workforce management consultancy, Smart WFM, today expanded its operations to Asia with the opening of a new Singapore office and hiring of local team members.

The expansion follows considerable demand in Asia for workforce management (WFM) and human resources (HR) services and software to help businesses drive productivity and accountability. Similar demand in other regions has seen Smart WFM increase its business and team by almost 500 per cent over the past two years, with the company also recently listed as an approved supplier on a number of government panels.

“Productivity is priority number one in Asia right now as it braces for a hard post-pandemic economic landing,” said Jarrod McGrath, Founder and CEO, Smart WFM.

“Increasing productivity and engagement while maintaining compliance are workforce management issues, regardless of whether that workplace is an office or, as is likely to increase, the remote or home office. Addressing this and developing an ecosystem of better practice, training, technology and – crucially – using that technology in the right way, will be vital tools to stimulate the economy in this new era.”

Smart WFM has already started working with leading local and multinational companies across a variety of industries in Asia.

Services Smart WFM will launch in the region include its Apitome cloud-based software suite, which enables organisations to define ROI and refine WFM processes against a baseline compared with similar organisations. The company will also provide its new On Demand services, which provides WFM services remotely via a secure platform, as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place and beyond.

Work from anywhere to change how workforce is managed

With COVID-19 work-from-home restrictions set to drive more long-term remote working policies, McGrath believes businesses across Asia need to go back to the drawing board on workforce management:

“Workforce visibility is more essential than ever with businesses set to lose ‘actual’ visibility over their workforces,” added McGrath. “Almost half of businesses are set to keep remote work policies in place after the pandemic, a rise of 30 per cent from before it. Businesses need to think about how they ensure their remote teams have all the tools and processes in place to maximise productivity.”[1]

Smart WFM will continue to pledge 1% of time, profit and equity to organisations which have special meaning to the company as it expands.

###

[1] https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2020-03-19-gartner-hr-survey-reveals-88--of-organizations-have-e

About Smart WFM

Smart WFM is a global human resources (HR) and workforce management consultancy specialising in empowering people to deliver business outcomes. The company’s service offerings include advisory, implementation and support. Smart WFM also offers the Apitome Software Suite designed to support the HR customer journey. Smart WFM’s framework is defined in “The Digital Workforce”, a book written by Smart WFM founder and CEO, Jarrod McGrath.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Smart WFM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME declined an interim injunction against Stuff owner Nine

NZME has been declined an interim injunction by the High Court that would have allowed it an exclusive negotiation period with Stuff's owner Australia's Nine Entertainment.
NZME announced last week it was asking the government to allow it to buy Stuff for a nominal $1... More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 