New Zealand Plumbing Awards 2020 - Full List Of Winners

Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 6:48 am
Press Release: Master Plumbers

Huge congratulations to all the finalists and awards winners at the New Zealand Plumbing Awards, held online from a safe distance in front of a virtual audience with hosts in Wellington and Auckland.

 

2020 Master Plumber of the Year

This award recognises a member business that can clearly demonstrate its business acumen and drive for success.

WINNER - iPlumber Limited - Hamilton

 

2020 Graeme Victor Smith Contribution to the Industry

This award recognises commitment to Master Plumbers, to the industry, to running a successful business and to developing young and future plumbers.

WINNER - Jack Rogers (Rogers & Rogers - Kaitaia)

 

2020 Jackson Women in Plumbing

This new award recognises a woman who has made an outstanding contribution to the plumbing, gasfitting or drainlaying industry.

WINNER - Colleen Upton (Hutt Gas & Plumbing - Wellington)

 

2020 James Douglas Medallion

This award recognises outstanding newly qualified apprentices in plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying who have demonstrated commitment and determination to achieve industry success.

FINALIST: Plumbing - Thomas Walls (East Coast Plumbing & Gas - Hastings)

FINALIST: Gasfitting - Brent Ewing (McIvor Plumbers & Gasfitters - Wanaka)

FINALIST: Drainlaying - Ben Howie-Stevens (Lewis Plumbing Co - Rotorua)

WINNER - Brent Ewing (McIvor Plumbers & Gasfitters - Wanaka)

 

2020 Outstanding Project of the Year

This award recognises exceptional work by Master Plumbers' members.

WINNER - Hutt Gas & Plumbing (Wellington) - National Containment Laboratory, MPI

 

2020 NZ Plumber, Gasfitter or Drainlayer of the Year

This award recognises excellence in the trade skills of an individual Certifying Plumber, Gasfitter or Drainlayer who is a respected member of their trade and known for their leadership skills.

WINNER - Sean O’Shea (Plumbing & Gas Works - Hamilton)

 

2020 Product of the Year

This award recognises the significant contribution to product development in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry in the past year.

WINNER - Greens Tapware - Vantage Range

 

2020 Training Leader of the Year

This award recognises going beyond the call of duty to help educate and support people entering the industry.

WINNER - Mark Watkins (Advanced Plumbing, Drainage & Gas - Hawke’s Bay)

 

2020 Kava Cup

This award recognises a special project or act of goodwill completed by a Master Plumbers Branch or Association to the benefit of their community.

WINNER - Canterbury Master Plumbers Association - Kowhai Rest Home, Christchurch

 

2020 Plumbing World Scholarship

Plumbing World Scholarships are awarded to three Masterlink apprentices who have demonstrated diligence in their studies and personal growth over the past year.

These apprentices are considered true assets to the businesses who provide them with the on-job training towards their plumbing, drainlaying and gasfitting qualifications.

WINNER - Darren Mills - Hosted by Graham Bond Ltd, Christchurch

WINNER - George Steed - Hosted by Rogers & Rogers, Kaitaia

WINNER - Alan Wharton - Hosted by Flints Plumbing & Drainage, Queenstown

OVERALL WINNER - Alan Wharton - Hosted by Flints Plumbing & Drainage, Queenstown

 

The New Zealand Plumbing Awards are normally presented during a dinner which is the glittering finale of the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in this year’s conference being postponed until 2021.

However, Master Plumbers decided to celebrate and honour our 2020 awards winners - those who have contributed to the Plumbing, Gasfitting and Drainlaying sector in New Zealand - in a virtual ceremony using cameras in multiple locations and Zoom technology.

The ceremony aired on Facebook as a live Watch Party at 7 pm on Tuesday 19 May.

