Almost 1000 Kiwi Businesses Need To Feel The Love

Almost 1000 New Zealand-owned and operated businesses have signed on to the ShopKiwi campaign, which today launched a new website.

With Kiwi manufacturers reopening safely, the ShopKiwi website has provided them with an avenue to sell products directly to consumers online.

These businesses have stock ready to leave their doors under Alert Level 2.

ShopKiwi manager Dane Ambler says now is the time for New Zealanders to act on calls to support locally owned and operated companies as they start to reopen.

"Without support, some of these businesses simply will not make it through the Covid-19 fallout. Buying from these businesses will keep the economy rolling and most importantly keep Kiwis in jobs while employment ticks towards record highs.

"As the wage subsidy comes to an end, the most important thing for these businesses will be getting money into the till from customers.

"A recent survey of more than 1300 Kiwis indicated they are more likely to shop locally once the lockdown is lifted, now is the time to translate that thought into action."

http://shopkiwi.online/

