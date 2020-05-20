Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avaya Names Sami Ammous Vice President For East Asia And The Pacific

Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 11:58 am
Press Release: Avaya

Sydney, Australia – May 20, 2020 – Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced it has appointed Sami Ammous to Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific, with responsibility for providing business and technical consulting to C-suite leaders across the region as they drive digital transformation across their businesses.

Ammous’ new role sees him managing Avaya’s operations in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), ASEAN, Japan and Korea. Ammous will work closely with Avaya’s regional teams and partners to help customers adapt to today’s challenging economic conditions while helping them provide experiences that matter to their customers and employees.

Ammous will report to Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President at Avaya International.

“The needs of organisations in this region have changed, and it’s imperative for Avaya to get even closer to our customers as they adapt to new challenges,” said Abou-Ltaif. “To achieve that, we have aligned our businesses in East Asia and the Pacific under the leadership of Sami, who brings a wealth of experience in leveraging technology to enhance customer and employee experiences.”

“Sami’s career in Avaya began in 2006, when he joined the company as part of the Graduate Program. Over the 14 years since, he has filled a variety of senior roles in ASEAN and EMEA. Sami’s experience will play a critical role in expanding existing and driving new business relationships as our customers turn to communications solutions to maintain business continuity in today’s operating climate.”

During his time at Avaya, Ammous has held positions spanning account management, technical support and engineering, contact centre sales specialist, and Asia-Pacific engineering leadership. These roles have seen him deliver major projects for leading organisations in the banking, telecommunications, and BPO industries, among others. During his time as Sales Engineer, he was tasked with setting up and leading the first Technology Office for Global Growth Markets, with the aim of accelerating the adoption of new solutions.

Commenting on his appointment, Ammous said, “No matter their employee and customer experience roadmaps, businesses want to reimagine their operations to accelerate innovation, drive new business outcomes, and mitigate risk. This has received elevated priority as those companies adapt to the new reality resulting from the impact of COVID-19. My immediate focus is to continue the close collaboration we have with businesses as their preferred real-time communications partner, helping them simplify and enrich their efforts.”

