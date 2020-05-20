Introducing Bed & Breakfast Association’s New President – Donna Brooke

Covid 19 has wrought change around New Zealand. Change in our personal situations and change in our business situations. In no place is that change greater than in the tourism sector. So it is opportune to welcome fresh eyes to the helm of the Bed & Breakfast Association New Zealand. The Bed & Breakfast Association is proud to welcome Donna Brooke as its new President. Donna brings with her a wealth of knowledge not only in the B&B sector but the tourism sector as a whole.

“There are a lot of opportunities ahead for BBANZ. We have a strong Board with a wealth of knowledge and our membership has a depth of knowledge that many other associations would crave for,” says Donna.

BBANZ’s relationships with sponsors and industry business partners ensure its membership receives access to the latest products and services available. This keeps members businesses relevant and at the forefront of innovation.

“BBANZ has already developed robust best practice guidelines for members to apply to their businesses,” says Donna. “I’m optimistic about the future of tourism. Now is the time for our members to be working on their businesses to take advantage of the opportunities they have access to and that are coming their way. The winners of our recent Business Excellence Awards are testament to what every bed and breakfast owner can achieve. BBANZ are here to help with modern, forward thinking ideas and I, along with the Board, can’t wait to lead them through.”

Donna Brooke has served on the Association’s Board since 2016. Rayma Jenkins (former President) endorsed Donna’s appointment. “I am confident that Donna and the Board will provide the guidance and support our members need through these challenging times. They will be innovative whilst relying on the strong foundations this Association has to grow and be a strong voice in the New Zealand accommodation sector”.

“I’m excited to be elected President of the Bed & Breakfast Association” said Donna. “I have a background in hotel, sales and marketing management and I’m looking forward to sharing this knowledge and working with the Board for the benefit of our members.” Donna and her husband, Chris, own and operate Sunlover Retreat in Tairua, an award winning bed and breakfast.

