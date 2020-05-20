Lunch Break Surprise - $10.3 Million Claimed By Hamilton Couple

A Hamilton woman received the surprise of her life when she popped home from work for lunch, only to discover that she and her husband were $10.3 million richer.

“I walked into the house and my husband was sitting at the kitchen table. There was an envelope waiting for me in my spot,” the woman said. “He was acting strange - it was a bit awkward.”

“He told me to open the envelope – inside was a newspaper clipping of an article saying someone from Hamilton had won $10.3 million. I said, ‘why are you showing me this?’ He replied with, ‘it’s us, we are the winners.’ I thought he was joking,” said the woman.

“I didn’t get it – I didn’t understand why he was showing me the article. ‘That’s not us,’ I said. He had to show me the ticket on his phone before I believed him – I’ll never forget that moment - it felt too good to be true. It was very emotional.”

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are still coming to terms with their win, which has come after a challenging time in their lives. The man lost his job during the lockdown period, and the woman, a healthcare worker has been working as an essential worker throughout.

“This could not have come at a better time for us,” said the man. “I lost my job at the beginning of the lockdown, so we’ve been really worried about our future, particularly the impact it would have on our retirement, and our children’s education.”

The man first became aware of their win when he checked his emails the day after the draw, noticing there was one from MyLotto Customer Support.

“I saw an email saying I had won a prize and thought it must have been spam. I logged into MyLotto and checked my ticket – and sure enough it said I had won. My wife was at work, so I asked someone else in our bubble to check it for me to make sure I wasn’t seeing things. They confirmed: ‘Yep, that definitely says you’ve won $10 million.’ I couldn’t believe it!” Said the man.

With his wife due home for lunch, the man made a plan to surprise her with the news.

“I wasn’t sure how she would react – I cut out the article and popped it in an envelope for her. It was nerve-wracking watching her open it,” he said

“We’re still in shock, these types of things don’t happen to people like us,” the woman added.

The couple celebrated that night by sharing a bottle of bubbles. A sleepless night followed, with the pair lying awake, talking about all the possibilities for their future.

With the money now safely in their bank account, the couple are making plans for their future. They are planning to repair a beloved old car that broke down recently, pay off their mortgage, support their children’s tertiary education, and importantly for them - look for ways they can help other people in need.

“We just want to be as normal as possible – we don’t want this to change us. We feel incredibly lucky and want to set ourselves up for the future, but also look at how we can help others,” said the woman.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto for the Lotto draw on Wednesday 13 May 2020.

