Will They Listen Now? Fast Food Workers’ Demands For Covid Safety
Unite Union members working in fast food restaurants across Aotearoa have submitted and published a list of expectations and recommendations for safe operating at Level 2 and beyond.
Based on their frontline perspective, workers developed a list of best practice policy and procedures that will contribute to our collective fight against COVID-19. Despite the law saying that employers must consult with their workers on changes to health and safety practice, there has been no consultation with workers since the start of lockdown.
Workers expressed their frustration over company policy and procedures often being “just for show” during Level 3 with thousands of breaches occurring daily, especially social distancing inside kitchens and with customers at drive-throughs..
“Had McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, Carls Jr and Burger King listened to their crew in the first place, we would have had a compliant system from day dot meaning better safety for workers and customers. Instead we had practices that defied commonsense and put everyone at an unacceptable level of risk.” said Unite Union National Secretary Gerard Hehir
“If any customer or worker had Covid 19 in that first week of Level 3, any staff following the unsafe procedures could have become the virus’ next victims and the virus could have spread through restaurants like wildfire.”
As we seen in Australia at the moment, with 13 McDonalds restaurants closed due to infections, there is still significant risk. One of the worker recommendations is that deliveries between stores, the cause of most closures in Australia, is strictly limited.
“The revelation that MBIE recommended takeaways and deliveries should have operated at Level 4 in New Zealand during the lockdown is actually terrifying. That would have been an unmitigated disaster and shows why worker’s input is so vital. We doubt that anyone at MBIE who made that recommendation had any knowledge or experience working in a fast food kitchen on a Friday night.”
While there have been some improvements, particularly for drive through procedures, breaches are still continuing at level 2. Procedures are not in place to keep workers 1 metre apart from each other to the greatest extent possible, as required by law. Instead the procedures allow for 1 metre distancing only to the extent that it doesn’t harm profits. Workers have been reporting to us that distancing rules essentially go out the window when the restaurant is busy with orders
Clearly the employers had their say in both the Level 3 and Level 2 regulations, with the Prime Minister even specifically stating that the Level 2 rules had been “worked through with the Hospitality Association”. Great - but what about the workers who actually have to implement the rules and are most at risk if they aren’t followed? Despite workers putting their jobs on the line to speak out and successfully get necessary changes for Level 3, workers and their representatives were not consulted with about the Level 2 rules.
“Worksafe again failed to engage with the most important people when it comes to making workplaces safe - the actual workers.”
Unite is, however, very proud of the members who came up with their own solutions (developed in a series of video meetings with more than 60 union delegates) and spoke out publicly to get them implemented.
As originally recommended by the workers themselves, shelves appeared on McDonald's, KFC, Carl's Jr Drive Thru's after union members bravely spoke out explaining that every Drive Thru transaction at a KFC, McDonald's, Carl's Jr or Burger King resulted in a distancing breach, by design.
“We are now developing a follow-up survey which will be conducted across the industry in order to identify which restaurants are not following best practice as identified by the worker's themselves" said Gary Cranston, Fast Food Lead Organiser for Auckland and Northland.
With the spike in cases in Australia partly caused by an outbreak of the virus in a McDonald’s and Fast Food workers in the U.S. striking over safety, workers are asking customers to help them enforce their best practice expectations in order to avoid a return to Level 4, or worse. In New Zealand, after the obvious failures at the start of Level 3, most Fast Food companies are being very cautious about re-opening table service inside, so there is an opportunity to make sure full re-opening is done safely and properly.
"This is why
we have unions. This is what can be achieved. They didn’t
want to listen and they haven’t changed their minds out of
just a nice warm feeling inside. It’s because they wanted
to cut every corner and we are not allowing it.” said a
union delegate who contributed to the development of these
most reasonable and sensible demands.”
The
Workers Recommendations:
• Procedures
clearly communicated to customers at start of drive through
journey and entrance to lobby.
•
Additional paid sick leave so that sick employees can afford
to be away from work when sick.
• Contact
tracing for all customers.
• Delivery /
pickup of stock should not be allowed between
stores.
• Fixed shifts for all workers to
reduce numbers of staff working
together.
• All speed of service
monitoring and alerts turned off.
•
Reduced hours of service to customers to enable sufficient
cleaning.
• Zero tolerance of
aggressive customers - immediate
trespassing.
• Employees with health
vulnerabilities or those living with people that have
vulnerabilities allowed to stay home with full
pay.
• Staggered breaks to avoid crowding
in crew rooms.
Points of sale
• No
cash payments.
• Perspex screens at all
staffed points of sale.
• Self order
kiosks must allow for distancing and kiosks cleaned after
each use.
• Limit of one payment
transaction per group of customers.
• No
after-sale product swaps. No staff handling of returned
items.
Uniform, equipment, hygiene
• Employees allowed to wear their own
jackets and not have to share any uniform items like aprons
or protective equipment.
• Drive-Thru
headsets effectively sanitised between
users.
• Hypoallergenic soaps, gels,
gloves and moisturiser freely available
•
Workers experiencing irritation due to hand washing
procedures taken off duties that require them with
additional breaks given to workers to prevent skin
irritations from excessive hand-washing.
•
Air con systems well maintained, should not not re-circulate
air and are vented to the outside as much as possible. If
the workplace does not have an air conditioning system, open
windows regularly to get fresh air
circulating.
Drive-Thru
•
Drive-Thru window and car window used as a barrier between
customers and workers and 2m distance
maintained.
• No delivering of orders to
customers parked in cars.
• EFTPOS
machines installed outside the Drive-Thru booth to eliminate
all contact and maintain 2m
distancing.
Lobby and dining area (if safe to open lobby at all)
• Staged reopening of lobbies
and dining areas.
• Separate areas in
lobby for takeaway customers / dine in
customers.
• Customers to sit at an empty
table while waiting for their order and no more customers in
store at a time than can be seated
separately.
• Only one point of entry to
store for customers with professional security on
door.
• Limits on numbers of customers
allowed inside restaurants at any one time to allow for
cleaning and distancing.
• Lobby should
have a dedicated manager to oversee queuing, dining area
hygiene and movement of customers.
• Extra
staff rostered for sufficient cleaning of tables and chairs
between guests.
• Playgrounds and gaming
areas closed.
• Queuing markers on floors in lobby, (if queuing is safe / allowed at all)