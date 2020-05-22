Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Career Development Is The Missing Piece Of The Puzzle

Friday, 22 May 2020, 8:38 am
Press Release: CDANZ

The Career Development Association of New Zealand’s response to Budget 2020

In the wake of Covid-19 jobs are understandably a significant focus of the Wellbeing Budget 2020: Rebuilding Together. Career Development practitioners are the expert workforce who directly link jobs, workforce planning and wellbeing, yet there is no direct provision in the Budget for New Zealanders to access professional career development support. The Career Development Association of New Zealand (CDANZ) believes there is a missed opportunity to develop a National Careers and Employability Strategy which utilises career professionals.

CDANZ Career Professionals hold career specific qualifications and meet rigorous Professional Standards. Their expertise in regional labour market information, career counselling and coaching skills, job search and employability skills, outplacement and transitions cannot be replicated through fast track training of staff from other sectors. This is the work Career Professionals trained for, and are deeply experienced in.

CDANZ recently surveyed its Professional members and 66% of respondents currently have the capacity to take on additional work if needed. There is a clear opportunity here for funded projects to engage career professions to deliver the best possible career and employability outcomes for New Zealanders.

The Budget includes substantial investment in areas such as jobs training and education ($14.7M) and initiatives to attract and train recently unemployed New Zealanders in the primary industries ($19.3M), yet there is no requirement for service providers to employ career professionals.

More than 47 independent international studies collated by the Career Development Association of Australia prove that individuals supported by career professionals are 2.67 times more likely to secure work in the first 6 months after losing their jobs. For the vast majority of job seekers, however, career development support is simply not accessible without government funding. The inequity of the current situation is glaring – only those who can afford it can access professional career support.

CDANZ has a workforce of career professionals ready to engage on the front line and in the development of programmes to deliver quality, sustainable employment outcomes for New Zealanders.

Opportunities to engage Career Professionals for better outcomes:

· $250M to help employ more frontline staff and $150M to expand MSD's employment support services:
Our recommendation: Utilise existing expertise from within the career development workforce. Establish full time career counselling roles for career professionals in the Ministry of Social Development’s 35 new employment centres across NZ.

· $1.6 billion Trades and Apprenticeships Training Package and free vocational training for all New Zealanders for the next two years
Our recommendation: Establish careers and employability services at every campus of NZIST

· 15 Regional Skills leadership groups will be established
Our recommendation: engage with local career professionals, who know their regional labour markets, to connect the right people with the right workforce opportunities

· Rapid retraining for workers from Hospitality and Aviation into Primary Industries
Our recommendation: a career development component is needed that considers individuals’ skills and career aspirations to support job retention and a sustainable return on investment.

Read the evidence – Career Development Works!

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CDANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME declined an interim injunction against Stuff owner Nine

NZME has been declined an interim injunction by the High Court that would have allowed it an exclusive negotiation period with Stuff's owner Australia's Nine Entertainment.
NZME announced last week it was asking the government to allow it to buy Stuff for a nominal $1... More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 